3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Cereal Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wesley Court in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Bowling Green Court in Millvale.
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Bowling Green Court in Millvale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Ward Avenue in Bellevue. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an field fire on Five Mile Road in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of an appliance fire on Betty Lane in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an appliance fire on Betty Lane in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Thanksgiving fatal fire in Newport under investigation
NEWPORT, Ky. — A mother is dead and two other family members are in the hospital after a Thanksgiving Day fire in Newport. It happened on Overton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. "As soon as they broke in the front door, the smoke just billowed out. It was...
Fox 19
Car crashes into pole, tornado siren left hanging
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a utility pole in Corryville early Friday, visibly damaging the pole and leaving the tornado siren atop it hanging, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The crash was reported at West Nixon Street and Jefferson Avenue around 4:30 a.m. One person was taken...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on eastbound I-275 near exit 71 in Anderson Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Officials: None injured, $50,000 in damages reported after overnight house fire
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department says no one was injured and two people have been displaced following a structure fire in Evanston. Officials say units were dispatched to a home in the 3100 block of Harvard for a report of a kitchen fire just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Fields Ertel Road in Sharonville with a car in the roadway, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injury, entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injury and possible entrapment on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Crews respond to Middletown house fire
According to Butler Couty Sheriff's Office Dispatch, crews were called to 6780 Howe Rd. on Wednesday morning for a fire.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Report of a crash with undetermined injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road (OH-128) in Hamilton, traffic blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital with injuries after Thanksgiving Day fire destroys Northern Kentucky home
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a home in Florence late Thursday. Firefighters said the fire happened just before 8 p.m. at a one-story home in the 1000 block of Hampshire Place. Crews said the home appears to be a total loss.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police respond to report of injury crash near I-74
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and firefighters responded to a report of an injury crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday evening near I-74. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The reported crash happened around 6 p.m. on Montana Avenue, near Baltimore Avenue.
