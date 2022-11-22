Read full article on original website
Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu with no use case, backed staking token Oryen Network is here
Despite their lack of use, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin alternatives are growing daily. As the Oryen Network project shows, progress happens with utility. In the course of the current presale, the value of the ORY tokens has more than doubled. With a sharp eye for lucrative prospects, investors are the...
Diving into the crypto market with Tora Inu: How successful is the presale?
Since the real launch of the market will not take place until 2023, prospective buyers may already take advantage of price reductions by purchasing tokens during the presale. It is anticipated that next year, because of a recent bull run, this meme currency may see an explosion. The TORA token,...
Miami nightclub owners are struggling with slumping sales after losing top-spending crypto clientele in wake of FTX implosion and crypto downfall, report says
The director of food and beverage for the Moxy Hotel group told the Financial Times that high-rolling crypto regulars have "completely disappeared."
Oryen Network tempts investors with a 200% price surge alongside Kava and Polygon
Some of you might feel down because you think it’s hard to make big bucks on the cryptocurrency market right now. Many tokens are in trouble because they aren’t stable, but you shouldn’t worry. Oryen has built strong footholds in the market to give investors the best return on their money.
Litecoin breaks the $65 resistance: Is LTC set to reach $100?
Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin, which is mainly used for small transactions. LTC is the native coin and is currently in high demand. That is why it broke the previous resistance even after the fall of the FTX liquidity crisis. When many altcoins are forming yearly lows, LTC is trading close to $77, breaking the resistance of $65.
Flasko and Big eyes are no longer competent: Tora Inu will possibly take over the market in Q1 2023
Flasko and Big Eyes are seeing a decline in power as a result of their inability to win over the population with hazy plans and directions. Instead, members of the cryptocurrency world are placing their bets on Tora Inu, a project that stands out because of its comprehensive whitepaper and utility-driven strategy.
KyberSwap Brings its swap rates on Solana with aggregator launch
By launching its aggregator on Solana, KyberSwap has expanded its DeFi presence. The integration would enable the platform to provide swap rates on Solana in a secure and user-friendly manner. This new development makes KyberSwap the first EVM decentralized exchange aggregator to offer competitive swap rates on Solana. Kyber Network’s...
Binance welcomes Web3 leaders to lead Web3 industry recovery
The major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, recently announced a collaboration with Web3 leaders. The integration will place them at the helm of Web3 IRI (Industry Recovery Initiative). IRI will create co-investment opportunities for companies trying to build and support Web3. To help users understand IRI and its operations, Binance released a...
Cosmos-based DeFi protocol Onomy gets $10M funding
Onomy Protocol, a Cosmos-based DeFi protocol, has been able to successfully get a funding of $10 million for itself. For the uninitiated, the protocol is also a decentralized protocol for financial transactions. This enormous success was made possible by the participation of many investors who each contributed a modest amount...
Axie Infinity returns to its origins: Developing a bond to your Axie
The Axie team plans to shift their attention back to the Axies now that the switch from Classic to Origin has been completed. In a Philippine Web3 Festival conference held on November 15th, the company stated that the community would play a significant role in improving Origins, which still needed a lot of work.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades close to its crucial support
Despite the market capitalization trending close to $5 billion valuations, the token has been a subjective candidate of frequent ups and downs in the crypto realm. While there have been instances where the Shiba Inu token took huge gains in a short margin, such gains were quickly lost in equally drastic sell-offs.
Proximity Labs declares a funding amount of $10 million
Proximity Labs has taken the firm decision to make a formal declaration of a funding amount of $10 million. This is coupled with other investors in the fray, such as Orderly Network, Spin, and Tonic. Primarily, this will aid in the development of decentralized orderbook solutions at the NEAR Foundation.
