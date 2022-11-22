Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Several US States Open Investigation Into Crypto Lender Genesis: Report
State regulators are turning their attention to troubled crypto firm Genesis Global Capital for potential securities violations. Following the collapse of FTX, multiple U.S. regulatory agencies have opened investigations into FTX and other centralized exchanges and operators as the contagion continues. Now the Alabama Securities Commission and other states are...
decrypt.co
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token
Binance's decision comes amid extreme uncertainty for Serum over the past month as a result of its links to the now-bankrupt FTX and its founder. Binance has made the decision to remove various trading pairs for Serum's SRM token, including those against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT).
decrypt.co
Matrixport Targets New $100M Funding Round at $1.5B Valuation
Crypto trading and lending firm Matrixport is reportedly seeking a new $100 million raise that will see its valuation jump to $1.5 billion. Digital assets financial services platform Matrixport is planning to raise $100 million, according to a recent Bloomberg report. If successful, the new funding would value the Singapore-based...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Stable—Has the Worst of the FTX Damage Passed?
It looks like the worst may be over for now, though a CoinShares report suggests institutional players are lining up to short crypto. Crypto prices were a mixed bag this week. But as of Saturday morning, only a couple of the top 20 coins by market cap are not in the green over the past seven days. That begs the question: have the brutal effects of the recent FTX disaster subsided?
decrypt.co
Binance Launches Proof-of-Reserve System for Bitcoin, Ethereum 'Coming in The Near Future'
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced the release of its Proof of Reserve system, starting with Bitcoin at launch. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, released its proof-of-reserves (PoR) system today, which it said “is the next step in its “commitment to transparency and fostering trust in the ecosystem.”
decrypt.co
Is It Wrong for DeFi Projects to Track Data?
With MetaMask and Uniswap revealing the extent to which they track their users, many in the community have pushed back. Are they right?. As if there weren’t enough misery in the crypto markets at the moment, DeFi enthusiasts are now in an uproar over revelations that Uniswap, the popular decentralized exchange (DEX), tracks public user data.
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Gets Double-Digit Black Friday Pump
While the rest of the crypto market is sleepy from turkey, the original meme coin is on a rocket-ride today. While Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the rest of the crypto market has barely budged on this Black Friday—but one digital asset is soaring: Dogecoin. The original meme coin, with a...
Comments / 0