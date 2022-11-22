Former world number four David Ferrer named Novak Djokovic as the player toughest to face despite going winless against Federer. David Ferrer lost 17 times in his career to Roger Federer, but he did win a few matches against Novak Djokovic. Ferrer, who has consistently believed that Djokovic causes him the most discomfort on the court, has managed five victories in 21 matches against Novak.

