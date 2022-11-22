Read full article on original website
Martínez denies Belgium distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s ‘we’re too old’ claim
Roberto Martínez denied Belgium had been distracted by Kevin De Bruyne’s claim they are too old to win the World Cup but conceded his team played with fear in their surprise defeat by Morocco. In a revealing interview with the Guardian published on Saturday, the Belgium playmaker said...
"I've never beat Federer but Djokovic made me most uncomfortable" - says David Ferrer
Former world number four David Ferrer named Novak Djokovic as the player toughest to face despite going winless against Federer. David Ferrer lost 17 times in his career to Roger Federer, but he did win a few matches against Novak Djokovic. Ferrer, who has consistently believed that Djokovic causes him the most discomfort on the court, has managed five victories in 21 matches against Novak.
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
