New Jersey State

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
How safe are your NJ college students?

With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school. As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime. It...
PRINCETON, NJ
50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable

Have you ever thought about adopting a child? I have, but I never acted on it. Why? First, because I didn't think I was at the right place in my life to take on such a big commitment, but, mostly because I was scared of it. Scared that I wouldn't be good at it, that I wouldn't be able to do all things to make my adoptive child's life a better place.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Feds: 2 NJ Immigration Attorneys Indicted For Visa Fraud

Federal authorities say two immigration attorneys from Somerset County have been indicted for allegedly making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications. 52-year-old Steven G. Thomas and 81-year-old Maria Thomas, both of Montgomery Township, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Jetty Tog Are Rockin’

While the blackfish (tog) action out front over the wrecks and reef structures continues steady and will improve, those without a float can still get in the action with these delectable toothsome crab crunchers by getting on the inlet rock formations and dropping down a rig or jig baited with a chunk of green crab, sand flea (mole crab), Asian crab or cut of fresh clam.
ABSECON, NJ
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
