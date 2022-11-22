Read full article on original website
A Good Number Of The Nation’s “Karens” Call Philly & Jersey Home
Uh-oh. That's not something this region wanted to hear. However, unfortunately, it's not that hard to believe. Philly, Jersey, listen up. We've got to take several seats. According to a new study published by Bionic, both Pennsylvania AND New Jersey make the list of top 20 states with the most "Karens" within the United States. That is not a list you want to make...
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
The Garden State May Actually Make Central Jersey A REAL Place
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Central Jersey isn't real." I, for one, must beg to differ. Whether or not you believe that the Garden State should be divided up into two or three sections, either way, your opinion lies on one side of the fence on this one.|
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
How safe are your NJ college students?
With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school. As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime. It...
50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable
Have you ever thought about adopting a child? I have, but I never acted on it. Why? First, because I didn't think I was at the right place in my life to take on such a big commitment, but, mostly because I was scared of it. Scared that I wouldn't be good at it, that I wouldn't be able to do all things to make my adoptive child's life a better place.
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
New Jersey Celebrity’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Is An Abomination
One of the biggest debates argued over in New Jersey is the infamous Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate. If you are in a room filled with people from New Jersey talking about who knows what, try mentioning, "So, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?" The entire room will...
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in New Jersey
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal New Jersey, ZIP code 07723 is top-ranked with...
NJ’s Top Paying Jobs. Are You Earning an Average Salary in NJ?
As inflation is choking the collective life out of us here in New Jersey with runaway gas prices, grocery costs and utility bills, it seems no matter what you earn it isn't enough. I don't personally know anyone who isn't hurting right now. But maybe you're one of the luckier...
There Are Some South Jersey Families Offering Something Chocolate For Thanksgiving Dessert
Turkey day is basically here! Hopefully, by now, you've figured out what all you'll be serving for your big feast! No doubt, you'll have the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and all of that. The main course is always delicious. What are you serving for dessert?. I've been chatting with my...
NJ Man Sentenced For Threatening to ‘Shoot up’ Federal Law Enforcement Officers
Federal authorities say a man from the Garden State has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers. Following a one-week trial, 51-year-old Frank Monte was found guilty of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce.
Dear New Jersey, These Dishes Don’t Belong on Your Thanksgiving Table
It's the big day for food and family: It's Thanksgiving!. While traditional Thanksgiving fare includes turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing (or dressing if that's your word for it), other foods often pop up on the holiday table. Some of these foods don't belong there say some New Jerse folks.
Feds: 2 NJ Immigration Attorneys Indicted For Visa Fraud
Federal authorities say two immigration attorneys from Somerset County have been indicted for allegedly making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications. 52-year-old Steven G. Thomas and 81-year-old Maria Thomas, both of Montgomery Township, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Jetty Tog Are Rockin’
While the blackfish (tog) action out front over the wrecks and reef structures continues steady and will improve, those without a float can still get in the action with these delectable toothsome crab crunchers by getting on the inlet rock formations and dropping down a rig or jig baited with a chunk of green crab, sand flea (mole crab), Asian crab or cut of fresh clam.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Morgan Wallen Helping Bring Thanksgiving Dinner to Thousands of Families in Need
Morgan Wallen is helping make this a Happy Thanksgiving for thousands of families in need. The country superstar is teaming with a Tennessee-based non-profit organization to provide Thanksgiving meals to 2,000 families in 2022. Country Now reports that Wallen is partnering with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving dinner to...
