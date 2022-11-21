Probably no other New York stage director has as recognizable a style as John Doyle (The Color Purple), who has been regularly demonstrating it at the Classic Stage Company for six years as artistic director. If you’ve seen more than two of his shows you know that he strips the fat from the scripts he stages, cutting characters; designing sets that eliminate unnecessary scenery, with a minimal number of basic furnishings on a bare stage; and, when doing musicals, casting at least several actors who can play instruments, which they tote around, in character, throughout. Sometimes his less-is-more aesthetic clicks, sometimes it doesn’t. In the case of his current show, a revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical with book by Terrence McNally, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and music by Stephen Flaherty, it clicks, and smartly.

