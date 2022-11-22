ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Dies After Car Flips Into Toms River Marsh

A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said. Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!

After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
WBOC

Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case

MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

