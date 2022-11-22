Read full article on original website
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
Driver Dies After Car Flips Into Toms River Marsh
A 28-year-old Toms River man died after his car overturned into a marsh Saturday, Nov. 26, authorities said. Paolo Helfers-Lariva was believed to have been speeding southbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control and overturned into the water at the South Shore Driver intersection around 2:25 a.m., Toms River police said.
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!
After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk
Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
New Jersey Shore Named One of ’50 Best Places to Travel in 2023′
There are 1,000s of options to travel with you're family for your next vacation. As you start planning for your next travel destination, your own backyard has been named one of the 50 best spots to travel. The popular travel website, travelandleisure.com, made their list of the 50 best destinations...
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle. NOTE: This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location. Upon arrival at...
77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
Cape May Kicking Off Christmas Celebration With Tree Lighting
There's a chill in the air, Santa's arriving on a trolley and they're lighting the tree at the Emlen Physick Estate this Saturday evening, Nov 19, as Cape May kicks off its Victorian Christmas celebration. With 50 years of experience in celebrating the Christmas season, Cape May does it as...
