How Security Technology Helps Alleviate K-12 Staff Shortage Concerns
Integrated security solutions free up time for school staff to have more face-to-face time with students while addressing staff shortage issues. Expectations in keeping schools safe and secure continue to increase yet many K-12 school districts’ budgets remain the same. Some are even working with smaller budgets as requirements grow. On top of these responsibilities, schools are also dealing with staff shortages, as are most industries across the U.S.
