ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

These Truth Social Fans Don’t Want Trump Back on Twitter

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMRO8_0jJeEgTl00
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is back on Twitter . But he still shouldn’t tweet, say some fans on Truth Social , the Twitter knockoff Trump founded after getting banned from the bird site in January 2021.

Trump’s account was reinstated on Twitter on Saturday after the site’s new owner, Elon Musk , conducted a Twitter poll in which 51.8 percent of respondents voted in favor of restoring the ex-president. Trump’s page had been indefinitely suspended for “risk of further incitement of violence” after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol . During his suspension, Trump launched Truth Social, a Twitter-looking platform that has become the exclusive publisher of his social media screeds.

Now that he’s allowed back on Twitter, some Truth Social users are fretting that they don’t want to share Trump’s attention.

“Now that Trump is unbanned, should he get back on Twitter?” a right-wing vlogger asked in a Truth Social poll shortly after Trump’s Twitter account returned Saturday night.

As of Monday, most of the 400-plus respondents answered that they wanted Trump to return to his old posting grounds—unsurprising, given that Trump has mourned his lost Twitter account and even filed a lawsuit to get it back .

But a significant segment of voters, 36 percent, said Trump should scorn Twitter.

“HELL FUCKING NO!” one voter wrote in the comments. “TRUTH SOCIAL 100%”

“I say HELL NO,” another commenter agreed. Another person urged Trump not to rejoin Twitter because the government could supposedly spy on him there.

Those sentiments were common on Truth Social, which currently holds the dubious distinction of being Trump’s only social media page. Since setting up his Truth account earlier this year, the former president has elevated posts from the site’s fringe users, including “re-Truthing” posts about the QAnon conspiracy theory, which calls for a wave of cleansing violence against Trump’s political foes.

Even some posts that celebrated Trump’s Twitter reinstatement received replies encouraging him not to tweet. “President Trump stay exclusive on Truth Social!” one Truth Social user implored in response to former Trump staffer Seb Gorka, who encouraged Trump to “get busy” on Twitter.

But if Trump is mulling a return to his old platform, he’s playing hard to get. Asked on Saturday whether he would take up his old @, Trump suggested his loyalty lay with his own, troubled social media site.

“[Musk] did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong,” Trump told reporters . “But I have something called Trump—if you look, it’s Trump-owned, but it’s really fantastic, Truth Social. And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. The press hates to talk about it but it’s doing phenomenally well. I think engagement is much better than it is with Twitter and I’ll be saying that but I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it but the problems are incredible, the engagements are negative, and you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on but Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”

Trump has an agreement, valid through July 2023, not to post the same messages on Twitter and Truth Social at the same time.

“President Trump has agreed to first channel any and all social media communications and posts coming from his personal profile to the Truth Social platform before posting that same social media communication and/or post to any other social media platform that is not Truth Social (collectively, ‘Non-TMTG Social Media’) until the expiration of ‘DJT/TMTG Social Media 6-Hour Exclusive,’” the agreement reads .

He can post the same message on Twitter after six hours, or post the same message simultaneously as long as it “specifically relates to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts.”

Some Truth Social users encouraged Trump to use Twitter, but only as a means to prop up Truth Social.

“Prediction,” wrote one Truth Social user with 52,000 followers and “QAnon” in their username, “Trump comes back to twitter he will only tweet once, and it will be: ‘You can follow me on Truth Social!’”

The theory is popular on Trump’s site; many prominent users have suggested Trump only use Twitter to link back to his Truth posts. But another cohort viewed Trump’s reinstatement as part of a prophecy.

“Only for ONE tweet,” one user wrote, adding that Trump should post “‘My Fellow Americans, The Storm Is Upon Us.’”

It was one of at least four such comments, just in the replies to the Truth Social poll on Trump’s return. Elsewhere across the site, other users expressed the same wish.

QAnon followers falsely believe in an event called “the Storm, in which Trump will expose his enemies as satanic pedophiles/cannibals and have them rounded up for execution. Their conspiracy theory is based on a 2017 post by the anonymous 4chan user “Q,” who wrote “Look to Twitter: Exactly this: ‘My fellow Americans, the Storm is upon us…….’ God bless.”

QAnon believers think Trump will tweet those words to signal the impending bloodbath. Just last week, Trump re-Truthed a picture of him pointing at the sky with the word “the storm is upon us,” but the prophesied arrests did not come—perhaps, according to QAnon scriptural literalists, because Trump shared the message on Truth Social instead of Twitter.

As of Monday, Trump’s most recent tweet was from Jan. 8, 2021. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” the last post reads.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Unwelcome Return of Trump’s #Resistance Reply Guys

The @RealDonaldTrump handle is back—or, at least, it’s allowed to be. The former president’s perma-banned account has been reinstated as part of Twitter’s new dispensation. As of this writing, he has yet to return from his own digital Elba, but for my money, Trump will tweet again. And with him will return a particularly obnoxious segment of his Twitter retinue: the #Resistance reply guys, those inutile political LARPers whose absurdity is matched and encouraged by their counterparts on the right.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Says He’s Granting ‘Amnesty’ to Suspended Twitter Accounts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in his latest bizarre change to his newly-acquired social media company, announced Thursday that he will grant “amnesty” to suspended Twitter accounts—opening the door for a spike in harassment, hate speech and misinformation, online safety experts say. The billionaire’s decision seemingly came from...
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Ambassador to Israel: ‘Disavow’ Nick Fuentes and Kanye

After Donald Trump met with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, his former ambassador to Israel sent him a pointed message telling the former president, “You’re better than this.” “I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” David M. Friedman tweeted Saturday. “I condemned [Barack] Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.” Fuentes, an infamous holocaust-denier and white supremacist, and West, who was dropped from several brand deals after several antisemitic rants and increasingly erratic behavior, dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago where West asked Trump to serve as the rapper’s running mate in the 2024 election and, according to The New York Times, Trump said Fuentes “gets me.”
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Fires More Twitter Staff, Mostly Engineeers, the Night Before Thanksgiving

Elon Musk reportedly fired several dozen Twitter employees the night before Thanksgiving, most of whom were engineers—axing them despite them opting into CEO Elon Musk’s “Twitter 2.0,” which promised a “hardcore” workplace. The firings, first reported by The Verge, will include a severance package of four-weeks pay to those let go. It’s unknown how many engineers were fired, but the email indicated it was because their code was “not satisfactory.” The firings came as a surprise inside Twitter, sources at the company told Business Insider.
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Critics Slam Vladimir Putin’s Meeting With Soldiers’ Mothers as a Cover-Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will meet with the mothers of troops drafted into his calamitous invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin said, in an event which critics have dismissed as a whitewash. “On the eve of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of November, Vladimir Putin will meet with the mothers of servicemen participating in the special military operation,” the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the mothers of both professional soldiers and drafted reservists would be present. Advocates for troops’ families have slammed the meeting as a stage-managed cover-up which will use hand-picked mothers to hide the disregard the Kremlin has shown for the lives of its soldiers fighting in Ukraine. Valentina Melnikova, an advocate with the Union of the Committees of Soldiers' Mothers of Russia, told the Guardian this week that the group had not been invited to the meeting. “To go together with the relatives of mobilized [soldiers] who are agreed to their husbands and sons dying on the front is not comfortable for us,” she said. “We have somewhat different interests and different problems.”
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Peterson’s Politics Make Life Harder for Young Men

Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter.Although the Canadian psychologist, self-help author, and political commentator has only resumed posting for a few days, he’s tweeted as much as many people do in a month. And a quick glance through his timeline makes it abundantly clear that he’s completed his transformation into an unabashed foot-soldier of the partisan Right.He lavishes praise on right-wing billionaire Elon Musk—and not just because the new Twitter boss restored Peterson himself to the platform. He regularly bashes both the democratic socialist NDP (New Democratic Party) in Canada and their approximate equivalents in the American “Squad” of congressional...
TheDailyBeast

Trumpworld Think Tank Is Barely Paying Its Bills

A nonprofit think tank aligned with ex-President Donald Trump started 2021 with a bang, but ended up falling well short of its fundraising expectations, according to a new tax filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The America First Policy Institute, a 501(c)(3) organization formed last year by a cadre of Trump administration officials and known informally as a “White House in waiting,” initially announced a first-year operating budget of $20 million. But according to its 2021 tax statement, the group raised less than three-quarters of that amount, reporting about $14.9 million in total contributions.That may sound like a decent haul, but...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Meta Added to Russian Register of Extremist Organizations

The Russian justice ministry added Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organizations on Friday, according to state media. The blacklisting comes after a Russian court in March used extremism laws to ban access to the Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram. Whatsapp, which is also owned by Meta, was unaffected by the prohibition because the Moscow court ruled it “was means of communication, not a source of information.” The court action in spring was launched in response to Meta relaxing its rules on hate speech for users in Ukraine discussing Russian soldiers. Russian prosecutors argued that the social media sites were being used to host plans for violence targeting Russian citizens. Read it at Reuters
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy