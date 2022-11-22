ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

It’s Weird, but Democrats Actually Have Their Sh*t Together in Congress

By Matt Lewis
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoRQQ_0jJeEfb200
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Don’t look now, but Dems are in… array . The latest example is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from her leadership post . Pelosi’s exodus looks to be an orderly attempt to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders . Imagine that.

Coming on the heels of a surprisingly good midterm where candidate quality and stability helped Dems, this (so far) seamless transition is another good sign. The troika (Pelosi, Rep. Steny Hoyer, and Rep. Jim Clyburn ) who have been running the House Democrats are riding off into the sunset, while a new guard is riding in. Pelosi has set a smooth glidepath for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and a new team to take their place.

Who knows if it’ll work out (in sports, coaches notoriously struggle with picking their own successors), but as the late business and leadership guru Peter Drucker said , “There is no success without a successor.”

Contrast that orderly transition with what is happening in the GOP: Ten Republicans tried (and failed) to oust Mitch McConnell as minority leader in the U.S. Senate, and Kevin McCarthy’s elevation to Speaker of the House is still questionable.

Even if McCarthy becomes Speaker, his tenuous control over the GOP caucus (thanks, in part, to the GOP’s razor-thin majority) will empower the craziest members. McCarthy, for example, is being backed by the fringe Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, presumably because he has cut a deal with her. For this reason, former Rep. Joe Walsh predicts that “[Greene] will have McCarthy by the short hairs every single day of the week for the next two years.”

In case you thought Greene suddenly became an advocate of unity and comity, you’d be wrong. “...I’ve always said I’m not afraid of the civil war in the GOP. I lean into it,” Greene told Steve Bannon last week . And speaking of the “short hairs,” Bannon subsequently said that (according to Greene), McCarthy has committed to investigating Pelosi and “the murder of Ashli Babbitt .” Yeah, things could get interesting.

But while continued Republican craziness could pay political dividends for Dems, it’s also dangerous to root for Republicans to go off the deep end. If we end up with constant government shutdowns, then the consequences could extend far beyond the political realm.

To be sure, although there’s definitely more of a Game of Thrones vibe on the House Republican side, Democrats have their own troubles . There’s no denying that ideological tensions exist in the caucus. We saw what happened when Build Back Better stalled. But when push came to shove, progressives sucked it up, pulled it together, and took what they could get. What they got was the eventual passage of BBB.

It’s also true that sometimes a little messiness is good. Top-down command-and-control systems avoid messy fights, but this strategy is sclerotic and stifling. Competition breeds innovation. Today’s GOP has leapfrogged past healthy competition, however, and entered the unruly chaos phase where the inmates run the asylum.

Democrats, conversely, look more professional and stable. It’s a better look for the party, and it also facilitates more efficient strategic and tactical decisions.

So why aren’t Republicans using this disappointing midterm as an opportunity to get their act together?

It’s at least partly about the absence of Republican leadership. When the Squad tried to push Pelosi around, Pelosi pushed back . Even with a narrow majority, Pelosi never had her majority hijacked by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her small band of far-left progressives. And now, with this smooth transition apparently in the works, Pelosi has elevated Jeffries— one of AOC’s early enemies . In other words, Democrats (unlike Republicans) have not yet allowed their extremists to take over. They may run Twitter, but they don’t run the House.

The closest thing Republicans have to a leader like Nancy Pelosi is Mitch McConnell —the man Donald Trump and 10 Republican senators just tried to knife.

Meanwhile, the nascent GOP presidential primary looks to be a mess, with multiple candidates angling to challenge Trump. While this bloodletting might ultimately be a necessity if the goal is to transcend Trump, the process will be a nasty slog even (especially?) if Trump loses.

While Pelosi is busy paving the way for her successor, I feel certain that Trump would try to bury his.

MTG is rooting for a civil war in the GOP, and she (and her appetite for destruction) might just get it. If a House divided against itself cannot stand, the Republican Party is in trouble. It could be a long time in the wilderness.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Schmooze With Qatari Royalty at World Cup

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner spent Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in a private box at the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia in Qatar. Along with their three children, the couple were spied spending time with various politicians and Middle Eastern businessmen during the course of the contest, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari billionaire businessman and president of France’s soccer club, Paris Saint-Germain. The duo’s latest dalliance with the region’s wealthy and powerful comes on the heels of Senate finance committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) raising questions about whether Qatar was secretly involved in a $1.2bn (£1bn) bailout—while Kushner served in Donald Trump’s White House—of a Fifth Avenue property owned by the Kushner family. Despite these geopolitically charged interactions, Ivanka says she won’t be a part of her father’s upcoming 2024 presidential campaign.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
TheDailyBeast

Critics Slam Vladimir Putin’s Meeting With Soldiers’ Mothers as a Cover-Up

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will meet with the mothers of troops drafted into his calamitous invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin said, in an event which critics have dismissed as a whitewash. “On the eve of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in Russia on the last Sunday of November, Vladimir Putin will meet with the mothers of servicemen participating in the special military operation,” the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the mothers of both professional soldiers and drafted reservists would be present. Advocates for troops’ families have slammed the meeting as a stage-managed cover-up which will use hand-picked mothers to hide the disregard the Kremlin has shown for the lives of its soldiers fighting in Ukraine. Valentina Melnikova, an advocate with the Union of the Committees of Soldiers' Mothers of Russia, told the Guardian this week that the group had not been invited to the meeting. “To go together with the relatives of mobilized [soldiers] who are agreed to their husbands and sons dying on the front is not comfortable for us,” she said. “We have somewhat different interests and different problems.”
TheDailyBeast

The Unwelcome Return of Trump’s #Resistance Reply Guys

The @RealDonaldTrump handle is back—or, at least, it’s allowed to be. The former president’s perma-banned account has been reinstated as part of Twitter’s new dispensation. As of this writing, he has yet to return from his own digital Elba, but for my money, Trump will tweet again. And with him will return a particularly obnoxious segment of his Twitter retinue: the #Resistance reply guys, those inutile political LARPers whose absurdity is matched and encouraged by their counterparts on the right.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Ambassador to Israel: ‘Disavow’ Nick Fuentes and Kanye

After Donald Trump met with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, his former ambassador to Israel sent him a pointed message telling the former president, “You’re better than this.” “I urge you to throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” David M. Friedman tweeted Saturday. “I condemned [Barack] Obama associating with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. This is no different. Antisemites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.” Fuentes, an infamous holocaust-denier and white supremacist, and West, who was dropped from several brand deals after several antisemitic rants and increasingly erratic behavior, dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago where West asked Trump to serve as the rapper’s running mate in the 2024 election and, according to The New York Times, Trump said Fuentes “gets me.”
TheDailyBeast

Jordan Peterson’s Politics Make Life Harder for Young Men

Jordan Peterson is back on Twitter.Although the Canadian psychologist, self-help author, and political commentator has only resumed posting for a few days, he’s tweeted as much as many people do in a month. And a quick glance through his timeline makes it abundantly clear that he’s completed his transformation into an unabashed foot-soldier of the partisan Right.He lavishes praise on right-wing billionaire Elon Musk—and not just because the new Twitter boss restored Peterson himself to the platform. He regularly bashes both the democratic socialist NDP (New Democratic Party) in Canada and their approximate equivalents in the American “Squad” of congressional...
TheDailyBeast

Trumpworld Think Tank Is Barely Paying Its Bills

A nonprofit think tank aligned with ex-President Donald Trump started 2021 with a bang, but ended up falling well short of its fundraising expectations, according to a new tax filing obtained by The Daily Beast.The America First Policy Institute, a 501(c)(3) organization formed last year by a cadre of Trump administration officials and known informally as a “White House in waiting,” initially announced a first-year operating budget of $20 million. But according to its 2021 tax statement, the group raised less than three-quarters of that amount, reporting about $14.9 million in total contributions.That may sound like a decent haul, but...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

France’s National Assembly Votes to Enshrine Abortion Rights in Constitution

France took the first step toward enshrining abortion rights in the nation’s constitution on Thursday with an overwhelming vote in the National Assembly. The 337 to 32 vote in the legislature’s lower chamber, similar to the US House of Representatives, kicks off a lengthy legislative process that comes in response to the rollback of abortion rights in the United States, according to Le Monde. It is unclear whether the measure would pass the Senate. If the resolution gets another majority there, it would go to the people for a national referendum vote. Following the 2022 legislative elections, France’s political landscape has been in uncharted territory with President Emmanuel Macron being the first incumbent president not to have an absolute majority in parliament. Recent polling shows around 80 percent of the French population supports the right to an abortion, according to Le Monde. The Senate rejected a similar resolution in September, with the chamber under control of the conservative party, Les Républicans. Abortion has been legal in France since 1975, but it was decriminalized and not explicitly protected as a right under the constitution.Read it at Le Monde
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy