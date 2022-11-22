ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, November 22nd 2022

By Randy Bushover
 5 days ago

M&T Bank has created an Institutional Real Estate Group. Business First reports the group will work with real estate investment trusts and real estate funds to provide lending and access to capital markets. This team will be based in Cleveland, but will include members from the bank's other markets.

After a successful debut 18 months ago on Grand Island Boulevard, Taquito Lindo Artisanal Tacos is expanding with two more locations.  Business First notes the new restaurants will be in Williamsville Place Plaza on Sheridan Drive and Center Street in the Village of Lewiston.

Also from Business First - Town of Tonawanda-based investment group JS Innovative LLC has paid $450,000 for a multi-tenant building on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.  CNB Bank has paid $397,031 for an office building on North French Road in Amherst.

