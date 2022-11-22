Ronnie 2K says Victor Wembanyama will break their game as the Frenchman is arguably the most unique prospect we have ever seen.

The Victor Wembanyama hype train shows no signs of slowing down as fans eagerly await the Frenchman's arrival in the NBA. Even though Wembanyama was viewed as the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft for quite a while, it was only when he played two games against G League Ignite a couple of months back that everyone saw what a special player he is.

NBA players themselves marveled at what they saw, and Giannis Antetokounmpo recently warned the league that they better be ready for what's coming next year. We haven't seen so much hype around a prospect, probably ever, in NBA history, and it's hard to say it's unwarranted.

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

Wembanyama is 7'4”, and there is basically nothing he can't do on the court. He can block shots and rebound like a normal big, but he is also an excellent ball handler and shooter, a combination we have never seen for a man of that size. Ronnie 2K admitted that NBA 2K will have some problems with Wembanyama as well, as he said the Frenchman will break the game.

“Victor [Wembanyama] is going to break our game.”



Stephen Curry stated that Wembanyama is like the 2K Create-A-Player because of his unique skill set and added that he gave him cheat-code vibes. He is going to be completely broken in the game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Wembanyama ends up being the highest-rated rookie ever in the next edition.

Getting back to real basketball, the race for Wembanyama is heating up, with the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons leading the way for now. We expected a lot of teams to tank this season for a better chance of landing him, but there seems to be one team that isn't interested in doing that. The Hornets currently have the third-worst record in the NBA, but it would appear that owner Michael Jordan wouldn't want them to tank , even if the prize could potentially be a generational talent like Wembanyama.

