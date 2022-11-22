ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

First Coast News

Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According witnesses around 4 p.m., about a dozen...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

