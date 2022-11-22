Read full article on original website
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Families, loved ones reunited today at Mayport for homecoming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 300 men and women were overseas on USS Thomas Hudner for just a little over a month. A voyage that is something to remember according to commanding officer, Shelby Nikitin. “Being a part of the group that gets to support the Gerald R. ford...
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
Dickens on Centre brings Victorian Christmas to Fernandina Beach
For the eighth year in a row, Fernandina Beach’s historic downtown will go back in time and have the look and feel of Victorian London. The transformation is all part of the 8th Annual Dickens on Centre holiday celebration which this year is scheduled for Dec. 8 to 11.
Jacksonville church continues 42-year-long tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers were ready to hand out meals to more than 200 people at the Greater El-Beth-El Divine Holiness Church, continuing a 42-year-long tradition. The church also does a lot of work to help neighbors beyond this tradition. Bishop Lorenzo Hall who leads the...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. Police have not said exactly what happened inside and around the store on Collins Road. According witnesses around 4 p.m., about a dozen...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
‘It’s been a losing battle’ : Seawall collapses in South Ponte Vedra as coast reels from storms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax was able to take a closer look at a seawall that is falling apart in South Ponte Vedra Beach, and how it’s threatening a row of homes already on the brink of major destruction. Neighbor Joe Solcz who spoke with Action News...
Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday. It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted...
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
