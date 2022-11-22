Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors
MOSCOW (AP) — One of Russia's most prominent nationalist politicians said the Russian military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems, a message he delivered in a meeting Saturday with the mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. The comments by Leonid Slutsky,...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 9:27 p.m. EST
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a punishing barrage targeting infrastructure in recent days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a conference on food security with many supportive Western leaders.
Some European officials are accusing the US of profiting from the Ukraine war, report says
The US is benefitting from high natural gas prices and by selling weapons say some top European Union officials, according to a report by Politico.
The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers
A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
Citrus County Chronicle
US soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Thousands protest Turkish strikes on Kurdish groups in Syria
Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Protesters in Qamishli also chanted in favour of the resistance in "Rojava" -- the name Kurds in Syria give to the area they administer.
