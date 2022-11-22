ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Camp HOPE lets child survivors of domestic violence be kids again and heal

By Michael Paluska
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sK2M2_0jJeAuRr00

Children who witness or experience domestic violence are often described as the hidden victims of abuse. However, researchers estimate upwards of 10,000,000 children are exposed to domestic violence each year.

Camp HOPE America is a national program launched in 2003 in San Diego. The model was the first of its kind in the country.

In August, building on the evidence-based camping and mentoring program, three local domestic violence shelters in the Tampa Bay Area and two in Orlando teamed up to hold their first camp.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska sat down with camp organizers from The Spring of Tampa Bay , CASA Pinellas , and Sunrise of Pasco to talk about the benefits of this type of camp.

"We are one of the first cohorts to come together to host this camp together. We are kind of a pilot for this in the country, which is really neat," Christine Meister, the program coordinator with The Spring of Tampa Bay, said. "And so one of the really unique things about Camp HOPE is that the studies have shown that one week of camp is the equivalent to about three months of therapy."

The children must have either suffered from abuse or witnessed domestic violence to qualify for the program. While it is sad to think that the camp's age group aims to help our kids ages 7 to 11 years old, Meister said it happens to more children than anyone can imagine.

"And so knowing that some of these youth have been through that, and then seeing them shine, seeing them overcome and have these moments where they're in front of everybody singing karaoke, or they go down that zip line, and challenged themselves and overcome," Meister said. "It's just one of the most heartwarming things that bring tears to your eyes, just seeing that youth are still so resilient and so capable of joy after having gone through something so horrible. So it's, it's amazing."

Through a lens of hope, Meister said they could "break that cycle of generational violence. We know that children who grew up in homes where they either experienced the islands themselves or witnessed violence are more likely to repeat that cycle down the road, either becoming victims themselves or becoming perpetrators."

We sat down with two brothers that attended the camp. We are not identifying them because they are survivors of domestic violence.

"Were you surprised to see so many kids just like you?" Paluska asked the oldest brother.

"I thought there would be a lot of people but not that many people because I didn't expect that many people to have to go through what we went through," the boy said.

"Camp gave me a better mindset about things and stuff. Like, whenever I would accomplish something, and whenever I would do something, I would feel like, like that was, like scary. I was saying, 'oh God, what if it (zip line) snapped?' I was like, I'm just going to have fun," the youngest said.

The Sunrise of Pasco County camp coordinator told Paluska it was amazing to see the children having fun and taking risks.

"It's especially rewarding because these are children," Ashly Delaney said. "Being able to provide them an experience they might not be able to otherwise camp is incredibly expensive to send a child to summer camp and to be able to provide this for free for families."

Delaney continued, "That is your regular summer camp experience. You can do all those things like rock climbing, canoeing, and everything. But it's through that trauma-informed lens, which makes it unique compared to other summer camps."

The coordinator for CASA Pinellas said the camp is a significant bridge between hope and healing.

"At camp, it focused more on the positive and not so much on the negative with all of the activities they had going on," Janell Nelson, a case manager at the Family Justice Center by Casa, said. "It didn't give them much time to express, you know, what they were feeling. I think that the camp hope took away that for that week, it took away just as much as trauma they were going through."

WFTS

Comments / 5

Dona o
5d ago

I absolutely love this! they should build something like this in Florida,I would volunteer to help these kids. they're the silent victims behind DV and need something like this ❤️

Reply
5
Dianna Cravener Cravener
5d ago

yes so true my son witnessed me being abused by his father and I know it scarred his brain sad but I did get away from him but he did observe a few beatings breaks my heart

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Weekly Challenger

Non-profit accepting applications to give gifts to underrepresented teen girls in Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. (SEW) is now accepting applications to provide gifts to underrepresented and at-risk teenage girls who may not receive Christmas gifts. The organization strives to support at-risk adolescent girls in their journey to adulthood, teaching them how to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, guard their mental health and value their voice.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Drone saves hiker in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drone to the rescue!. Officials with Polk County say a hiker was in distress at Tigers Creek Preserve on Friday. Polk County Fire Rescue received the report and found the hiker with an aerial drone. The drone searched for the hiker who was reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body of missing autistic Central Florida boy found

ORLANDO (CBS Miami) The body of a young autistic Central Florida boy who went missing a day ago in his neighborhood was found in a nearby canal, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Aaron Peña, 5, was last seen around noon Wednesday and was reported missing in an area...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy