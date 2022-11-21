Monticello, NY – Formal public hearings about the proposed 2023 Sullivan County Budget have been set for December 6 at 5 p.m. and December 8 at 11 a.m. in the Hearing Room of the Government Center, 100 North Street, Monticello. Written comment is being accepted by Clerk of the Legislature AnnMarie Martin at annmarie.martin@sullivanny.us or 100 North Street, Monticello, NY 12701.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO