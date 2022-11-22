Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
How Blockchain, Digital assets, and Web3 Unlock Financial Inclusion Globally
Albeit the world is aggressively progressing toward a digital economy, millions of people and communities lack even the most basic amenities. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, over 80 million adults remain unbanked and have to resort to cash for all transactions. Whereas the Middle East and North African region count for about 20 million adults with no bank accounts, including 10 million in the Arab Republic of Egypt, according to the Global Findex 2021 database.
financemagnates.com
Quick review: Dacxi Chain use case highlights
The Dacxi Chain is an interesting blockchain project, under development since 2017 and set for launch in early 2023 as market acceptance for tokenization in the mainstream has arrived. This application of tokenization of financial assets is predicted to be one of the ten largest applications. This review will delve...
financemagnates.com
Crypto Exchange Bitget Introduces Brazilian Real Trading Pairs
Bitget, a cryptocurrency exchange now based in Seychelles, has introduced Brazilian real (BRL) trading pairs as the first batch of its new on-ramp fiat trading pairs for spot traders on its platform. Bitget announced on Friday that the new pairs includes USDT/BRL, ETH/BRL and BTC/BRL even as “the team is...
The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers
A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
financemagnates.com
Naga, Squared Financials and Zenfinex: Executive Moves of the Week
Now tailing to the end of November, we are witnessing a huge drop in the number of executive moves in the forex, crypto and fintech industries. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week. NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s...
financemagnates.com
Binance Launches Proof of Reserves for Bitcoin
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on Friday launched the Proof of Reserves (PoR) for its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in its latest show of transparency to reassure customers of its health following the sudden collapse of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A PoR is an independent audit...
financemagnates.com
ATFX Wins the "Best CFD Broker" Award Again
From November 1 to 2, 2022, ATFX was invited to participate in the Jordan Financial Expo & Awards event 2022. As a leading exhibitor and guest of the financial expo, ATFX focused on showing participants its global business layout, leading role in financial technology and humanized and intelligent services. In...
financemagnates.com
How Multifunctionality is Implemented in TickTrader Trading Platform
TickTrader, a trading platform from Soft-FX, a brokerage software provider, was created as a multifunctional product. According to Soft-FX representatives, TickTrader was designed with the needs of a wide range of clients in mind — both experienced traders and investors and those who are just starting their way in the market. Hence, the variety of functions of the trading platform, which we discussed with Soft-FX staff.
financemagnates.com
Starling Bank Bans All Crypto-Related Transactions, Cites ‘High Risk’
Starling Bank, a challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is now banning its customers from making any transaction related to cryptocurrencies using its cards. The digital bank is citing the “high risk” of crypto activities behind its move. The challenger bank did not reveal anything officially until one...
financemagnates.com
Eurotrader Boosts UK Presence with FCA License
Eurotrader, a Cyprus-based multi-asset broker, has received a regulatory license from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide its services in the UK retail market. The FCA license was granted to Eurotrader Capital Limited, its UK subsidiary. The brokerage announced on Thursday that the new license “is another...
financemagnates.com
Why Should The Financial Sectors Give A Chance To Robotic Process Automation?
The expansion of online retail and the growing desire for simple payment methods are driving up projections for the global financial sector, which are expected to exceed $26.5 trillion by 2022. To be sure, advertising fintech companies and banking sectors is a challenging task for marketers along with finding the...
financemagnates.com
UK and Singapore Agree to “Deepen Cooperation” in Fintech
The United Kingdom and Singapore have agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the UK-Singapore FinTech Bridge. The agreement was reached at the 7th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday. The FinTech Bridge is aimed at promoting a structured engagement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
financemagnates.com
Can LP Tokens Add Value to DeFi Lending Ecosystems?
Currently, there is over $41 billion Total Value Locked on DeFi protocols. Decentralized exchanges and lending protocols accumulate the lion's share of this TVL. However, as DeFi stands, unique possibilities exploiting the convergence of these two dominant markets are still to be leveraged. Liquidity providers (LPs) in Automated Market Maker...
financemagnates.com
Unified trading ecosystem from UTIP
The majority of banks and trading platforms own apps and online services for correlating to the company's products. Each company is interested in their trading platform having a low entry threshold to start trading on live accounts. But using 2-3 apps is hardly convenient for users to perform various actions:...
financemagnates.com
MarksMan Update: Breakthroughs in Tech and User Experience Across the Board
The leading crypto spot liquidity platform, MarksMan Liquidity Hub, has just released a major update with groundbreaking new UI/UX features. To help consumers make the most of their crypto liquidity technology platform, this upgrade improves the speed at which prices are updated while also making the product more user-friendly and providing more thorough documentation.
Comments / 0