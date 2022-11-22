ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000

MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Avon’s R&D building for sale

SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
SUFFERN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
capitalbnews.org

Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live

This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Energy sales taxes lifted

WHITE PLAINS – Beginning December 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023, receipts from the retail sale of residential energy sources and services in Westchester County are exempt from the county’s sales and use tax, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced. These sales and uses are already exempt from New York State tax.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Moody’s rates Westchester bonds Aa1

WHITE PLAINS – Moody’s Investor Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the County of Westchester’s general obligation bonds. The rating “reflects the county’s diverse and resilient economy, which is highlighted by strong resident wealth, a sizeable corporate base, and healthy full value per capita,” the agency said in its ratings rationale statement.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show

GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village of Harriman holds winter hat and glove drive

HARRIMAN – This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. The village is asking for all donations to be dropped off at Village Hall, 12 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Department, One Maple Avenue, at any time.
HARRIMAN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time

The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?

Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

