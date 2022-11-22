Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
State audit finds Village of Monticello overpaid employees more than $140,000
MONTICELLO – A state comptroller’s office audit of the cash strapped Village of Monticello’s payroll found that during a two-year period analyzed, employees were paid erroneous compensation totaling $141,800. The study found that village officials did not ensure that employees were paid appropriately. As a result, for...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Avon’s R&D building for sale
SUFFERN – In the near future, Avon Properties will be listing its research and development commercial building for sale, Suffern Mayor Michael Curley said. “The Avon of yesterday is not the Avon of today,” he said, noting they employ only 136 people at the Suffern facility and some of them work remotely.
Mid-Hudson News Network
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
capitalbnews.org
Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live
This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
Local watchdog group calls out city officials for “Double Dipping”
The local government watchdog group CivicJC has called out city officials for holding more than one job in Jersey City or for Hudson County, known as “double dipping,” taking aim at the administration of Mayor Steven Fulop. Esther Wintner, the president of CivicJC and the author of a...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Energy sales taxes lifted
WHITE PLAINS – Beginning December 1, 2022, and continuing through February 28, 2023, receipts from the retail sale of residential energy sources and services in Westchester County are exempt from the county’s sales and use tax, the State Department of Taxation and Finance announced. These sales and uses are already exempt from New York State tax.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Moody’s rates Westchester bonds Aa1
WHITE PLAINS – Moody’s Investor Service has assigned an Aa1 rating to the County of Westchester’s general obligation bonds. The rating “reflects the county’s diverse and resilient economy, which is highlighted by strong resident wealth, a sizeable corporate base, and healthy full value per capita,” the agency said in its ratings rationale statement.
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show
GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village of Harriman holds winter hat and glove drive
HARRIMAN – This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. The village is asking for all donations to be dropped off at Village Hall, 12 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Department, One Maple Avenue, at any time.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
wrnjradio.com
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
