Orange County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Vails Gate fire damages home

VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

House fire rages in Blauvelt

BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
kuac.org

Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area Approved

Pleasant Valley-Two Rivers residents have voted to create a fire service area. It’s a milestone for people who live along Chena Hot Springs Road east of Fairbanks, where a string of arson attacks in 2021 inspired locals to organize a volunteer fire department. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, administrative steps need to be completed before fire service begins July first of next year.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village of Harriman holds winter hat and glove drive

HARRIMAN – This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. The village is asking for all donations to be dropped off at Village Hall, 12 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Department, One Maple Avenue, at any time.
HARRIMAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver injured when her car crashes into house

RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
RIFTON, NY
Daily Voice

Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV

A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home

SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
SPARROW BUSH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program

In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
SAUGERTIES, NY

