Vails Gate fire damages home
VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
Officials: Fire causes extensive damage inside Greenwood Trailer Park mobile home
The fire started inside the mobile home in Greenwood Trailer Park Thursday around 1 p.m.
Fatal fire in Kingston
KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
House fire rages in Blauvelt
BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
‘Viral Disease’ Warning Issued for Animals in Sullivan County, NY
Be extra careful if you have a pet in that area. People around here treat pets like actual members of their family and it's always scary when you hear warnings about diseases that could make them very sick. Many people let their animals roam around, but a warning was recently issued for Sullivan County residents and it's all about the safety of their animals.
Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area Approved
Pleasant Valley-Two Rivers residents have voted to create a fire service area. It’s a milestone for people who live along Chena Hot Springs Road east of Fairbanks, where a string of arson attacks in 2021 inspired locals to organize a volunteer fire department. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, administrative steps need to be completed before fire service begins July first of next year.
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
Village of Harriman holds winter hat and glove drive
HARRIMAN – This holiday season the Village of Harriman will be collecting new hats and gloves for children and adults in the community who are less fortunate. The village is asking for all donations to be dropped off at Village Hall, 12 Church Street, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Harriman Police Department, One Maple Avenue, at any time.
Driver injured when her car crashes into house
RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
Upper Saddle River Driver, 73, Struck By His Own SUV
A 73-year-old driver from Upper Saddle River was hospitalized after he was struck by his SUV on Thanksgiving, authorities said. The victim had gotten out of what he thought was his parked 2020 Land Rover near the corner of Lake Street and Pheasant Run when it began rolling and the driver's side door hit him shortly before 6 p.m., Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home
SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
Town receives payment for festival costs and reviews zero waste program
In a presentation prior to the Saugerties Town Board meeting on Wednesday, November 16, Richard “Doc” Kappler praised the “hundreds of volunteers” who worked at the annual Garlic Festival on October 1 and 2, as well as Parks and Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas and his crew, Police Chief Joseph Sinagra and police officers and the Town Board for their efforts in making the festival a success. He also had praise for Greenway Environmental Services, which organized the effort to minimize the impact of the festival through an innovative garbage and recycling effort.
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
