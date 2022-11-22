ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Britt Barbie responds after 'fight' video goes viral

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

Viral TikToker Britt Barbie has responded to footage of her fighting at a shopping centre that surfaced online.

The video was shared across Reddit and Twitter over the weekend, prompting the social media personality ( @brittbarbie3 ) to hit back at haters.

The short clip showed Britt Barbie and two friends walking past a couple at a shopping centre. Britt turns and approaches the man after words are seemingly exchanged. The woman from the pair reacts, resulting in an altercation.

The TikToker has since turned to the platform, sharing several comments from trolls that read, "you can’t fight," "you got dragged", and "that girl beat you up."

In her response video, she happily dances to the song 'I Don't Care'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter


@brittbarbie3

#spongebob #wheredoesmyhair #bagsecuredperiod #femaleeminem #bigmad #makewayforabaddie #makewayforabaddie #bestdayever #fashionnova #affirmations




For those who aren't avid TikTok users, Britt Barbie went viral back in Septembe r for creating somewhat of a catchphrase across the platform, "Period Uhh Period Ahh".

The TikToker, who makes lip-sync videos and dances, released a song on the platform after posting videos where she would say, "Period, ahhh!" at the end of each sentence.

The TikToker’s viral status has been helped by the fact that celebrities have been dueting with her video in which she repeats "Period Uhh Period Ahh" over a beat and then leaves a gap for people to rap their own verse.

Amongst them are singer Bebe Rexha, Chloe Bailey and American rapper Baby Tate.

The catchy song wasn't the first time she went viral on the platform either, after sharing a clip in which she claimed she only just found out that hair grows from your scalp and not from the ends of the strands.

Indy100 reached out to Britt Barbie for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikToker goes viral after showing dad's attempt to get her Taylor Swift tickets

Don't worry if you didn't get Taylor Swift tickets, because one dad has the perfect solution. Like many Swift fans, TikTok user chickenwangkween was hoping to score tickets to the highly anticipated Eras Tour but was unable due to issues with Ticketmaster. For the first time in five years, Swift announced she would be touring the US and playing music from several of her albums including her most recent one, Midnights. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut millions of fans were out of luck after a presale fiasco with Ticketmaster caused people to wait in long queues, pay...
Indy100

'Very sad and depressed' cat adopted after becoming a viral sensation

A stray cat, who was "very sad and depressed,' that became a viral sensation has finally found a new home thanks to his new found fame. The chunky tabby with chubby cheeks, known as Fishtopher became a hit after his picture from the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey was shared on Twitter by Molly Clarke. Fishtopher's bio described him as a "very sad and depressed" kitty but loved affection and would only eat when he had company around him. The photos of Fishtopher showed him crouched down with a sorrowful look on his face.Alas, his online...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Indy100

Limmy mocks Elon Musk after billionaire reacts to meme featuring comedian

Comedian, Twitch streamer, meme generator and all-around legend, Limmy has reacted after Elon Musk responded to a meme featuring the Scottish legend. Musk, has an annoying habit, amongst many, of posting the same emoji over and over again. The emoji in question is the sideways crying and laughing meme, which he has been tweeting on an almost daily basis since he took over Twitter in October. The 51-year-old billionaire posted it again in response to Twitter user Trung Phan who shared a meme featuring Limmy about waking up at 2am in the morning to watch the World Cup games taking...
Indy100

Who is Bella Poarch? The influencer closing in on TikTok's crown

On every social media platform, there seems to be an unspoken battle over which celebrity or content creator can gain the most followers. When Khaby Lame overtook Charli D'Amelio’s number of followers to become the most followed on TikTok it was big news for users of the platform. But now, Lame’s crown is in jeopardy from another TikToker who is coming for his 152.3 million follower count. Bella Poarch is now the third most followed person on TikTok with 92.4 million followers. She is a singer who has gained her following by posting clips of her lip-syncing to songs as well as...
Indy100

Woman hits back after being criticised for making a TikTok dance video about her husband's 'murder'

A woman has been criticised after telling the heartbreaking story of how her husband was murdered while dancing as part of a TikTok trend.TikTok and dancing go hand-in-hand but one of the popular trends on the video-sharing platform is to post a "storytime" where the person recalls what happened by either narrating or typing out the events in on-screen text.At the same time, the person bops to their own choreography while the story is being told, usually to a viral song.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThat's exactly what Jess (@thesingingwidow) did when she explained how her first husband...
Indy100

Babatunde says he respects Matt Hancock for accepting jokes about him on I'm a Celebrity

Babatunde Aleshe has spoken about what it was like to be on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with former health secretary Matt Hancock.Asked if the atmosphere in camp changed when Hancock came in, the comedian, who was booted off the show on Wednesday, told the Mirror: "Yeah definitely there would have been. Because he knows who he is, and we know who he is."We know exactly how the public perceives him and we have our own opinions but when you’re in camp it’s so different because it’s like you can’t think about the outside world, all you...
Indy100

Woman claims a 'bag of urine' was slid into a Zara dressing room while she was using it

A woman has been left feeling incredibly disgusted after a suspicious bag of yellow liquid was pushed under her Zara dressing room.In the viral TikTok making the rounds across the platform, Andrea (@andreagio102) explained: "I'm' literally trying on clothes in Zara on fifth ave right now, and someone just pushed this into my dressing room under the certain."Visibly disgusted, she then revealed the "bag of urine", saying: "Oh my god, I think it's pee. Guys, that literally smells like p**s."An employee of the New York store removed the bag from the changing room. Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flocked to the...
Indy100

Martin Scorsese's 'lost film' Goncharov is actually a viral fake that was invented by fans

Chances are you've heard of Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street – but now, attention has turned to Goncharov, which has suddenly become an internet favourite. The "1973 movie" features the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Cybill Shepherd, and Harvey Keitel. And while Goncharov stars an impressive cast, there's just one slight issue – it doesn't actually exist. It all started with a convincing poster and heaps of enthusiasm from Tumblr users. Despite first appearing online in 2020, Goncharov has since re-emerged and birthed a rather believable phenomenon. The...
Indy100

The truth behind Twitter's 'Stay Woke' t-shirts which Elon Musk finds so funny

Elon Musk is busy at the moment running Twitter into the ground, but he’s found a moment to distract himself after discovering some old T-shirts. The Tesla CEO and new owner of the social media site found a bunch of shirts featuring the hashtag “stay woke” and seemed to find the whole thing very funny. “Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr,” he wrote, adding two laughing crying emojis. The short clip shows Musk holding up a shirt, with the camera showing dozens more folded up inside a cupboard. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The post has racked up...
MICHIGAN STATE
Indy100

Who is Kevin the 'female gaze perfectionist' on TikTok?

People have become infatuated with a random man on TikTok called Kevin who has apparently "mastered" the female gaze – and unintentionally started a trend in the process. Most people have heard about the "male gaze," when a heterosexual man stares at an objectified woman in a sexualised way – frequently seen in films and ads. But now Kevin, who goes by the TikTok username @strangek3vin has apparently mastered the female maze, and viewers are going wild. Kevin became an overnight sensation with his first video racking up 22 million views. It shows Kevin nervously lip-syncing to Justin Bieber's...
Indy100

Netflix criticised for pushing 'dangerous' conspiracy theories in 'Ancient Apocalypse'

The recent Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse - which explores and challenges what people know about the history of the world - has been criticised for pushing conspiracy theories.The show sees journalist Graham Hancock who travels the world to uncover some of the mysteries of "lost civilizations" from the pyramids in Mexico's ancient pyramids to the last Ice Age while questioning if there is more than meets the eye.A guest on the Ancient Apocalypse said the evidence in the series will "demand a rewrite of history as we know it."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
Indy100

Infamous Twitter poster Dril accuses Elon Musk of stealing his content

In a rare interview, popular Twitter user Dril revealed his feelings toward Elon Musk buying Twitter and accused Musk of stealing one of his tweets. Dril is a popular Twitter account known for absurdist humour. The person behind the account has remained anonymous for the last 14 years. Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, Twitter users have been worried about the future of the platform.Speaking with Taylor Lorenz from the Washington Post, Dril said he reflects fondly on his memories of Twitter but cited one major "low point"- when Musk stole one of his tweets. Sign up for our free...
Indy100

Louis Theroux to read Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon on CBeebies

Louis Theroux will read the children’s story Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon on CBeebies.The journalist and documentary maker will recite the book, written by Wendy Meddour and illustrated by Carmen Saldana, next week on the BBC channel.Theroux said: “I am a big believer in reading bedtime stories to my boys. It’s been one of my favourite family rituals going back years.“Sharing my love of children’s books with the wider world on CBeebies Bedtime Stories has been a huge pleasure.“I also know my littlest boy will be thrilled to see his dad reading a story on TV. I hope other viewers will enjoy watching as much as I enjoyed doing it.”[instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ck8stJ6InM5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]The 52-year-old, who is married to producer Nancy Strang, has recently had his series Louis Theroux Interviews broadcast on BBC Two.During the series he has conducted intimate interviews with big names in the entertainment industry, including Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Katherine Ryan and Bear Grylls.Peggy The Always Sorry Pigeon will be read by Theroux on Friday December 2 at 6.50pm on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.
Indy100

Newspaper's bizarre tips to be good Thanksgiving guest mocked as '1990s sitcom behavior'

Some advice on how to be a good Thanksgiving guest is going viral... for all the wrong reasons. If you're one of the millions of Americans visiting, or hosting, family and friends today that means you have to be on your best behavior. And if you're seeking advice on how to be a good guest, one newspaper is offering tips - as long as you're ok with acting like a "1990s sitcom" star. New York Times shared their advice on how to be the best Thanksgiving guest which included bringing your own apron, take-home containers, and stain remover. Sign...
Indy100

There is a mistake in this question and it has left the internet stumped

A brain teaser (or should it be an optical illusion?) has left TikTok baffled.In the two-minute clip shared by the account @houseofhighlights two women are asked to look at a simple number sequence and find the mistake. The text on the piece of paper says: "Can you spot the the MISTAKE? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9"And that's it. Nothing more beyond that but did you spot the error? The two women in the video are initially baffled by the conundrum. They realise that there is nothing wrong with the numbers and figure out that the mistake...
Indy100

What are Doubloons? The strange TikTok trend explained

There's a bizarre new trend making the rounds on TikTok, which involves cats and doubloons (dabloons). First and foremost, doubloons were a form of currency. They were Spanish coins, first used in 1622 and later made famous by the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. However, confusingly, the new trend is not related to the Spanish currency.Instead, it's the term given to a new currency online that can "buy" various items. It's since made its way across TikTok and can be stored in a virtual bank. The term has since taken over Twitter, with many discussing their doubloons, leaving others...
Indy100

Did the Simpsons predict that Elon Musk would buy Twitter?

Elon Musk's lucrative takeover of Twitter has so far proved to be a chaotic affair with hundreds of staff leaving the tech company due to the new regulations that their billionaire boss has put in play but if they'd watched The Simpsons, they might have seen it coming.On Saturday, November 26th Musk hinted that his purchase of Twitter was long predicted by the popular animated show as part of the long-running meme that the show has a knack for foreseeing the future.Musk simply tweeted: "Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12." He also shared a screenshot from the episode which features...
Indy100

A horror version of Bambi 'on rabies' is now in the works

Earlier this year it was announced that a horror version of Winnie The Pooh was going to be released after Disney's copyright on the character expired.Now another beloved animated character is going to be turned into a horror movie slasher villain and its probably one of the most innocent and delicate characters of them all. The team that created Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey and now working on Bambi: The Reckoning. When you think about it Bambi is ripe for a horror film. For those that haven't seen the classic Disney movie from 1942, based on the 1923 Austrian...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy