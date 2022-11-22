Rescue Dog Goes Viral After Shelter Jokingly Begs 'Someone Adopt This Hot Mess'

It’s tough for pups to find forever homes . It’s even harder when you’re a dog with, well, certain personality traits that require someone…um…very special to adopt you. But as many have discovered in the digital age, honesty is the best policy when it comes to adoption posts. So it went for one North Carolina animal organization that received an overwhelmingly positive response regarding a rescue dog with some not-so-cute quirks.

Truth in Advertising

Burke County Animal Services shared details on Billy Bob, a 110-pound Mastiff rescue dog who was found on a farm. He was looking for his forever home…but the adoption post didn’t mince words about what kind of dog prospective parents might be dealing with.

“Someone adopt this hot mess!” the agency joked. “We promise you won’t regret it!”



The agency described the dog by stating that his “tongue hangs out way too much” and that he is a “terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger.” The agency also admitted that Billy Bob “smells a little” but “loves every person he has ever met.”

In the accompanying pic, an agency employee is seen behind the wheel of a vehicle while Billy Bob hangs out the window, his tongue protruding. (It kind of gives us “Tuner and Hooch” vibes. How about you?)

Word Spreads Fast

The post racked up over 600 likes (as of this writing) and nabbed the attention of national media. Since the post went live, the agency learned a few new fun facts about this fur baby, including that “his feelings are easily hurt by cats hissing at him, when he gets the ‘zoomies’ it shakes the building and is a tad terrifying, and when he drinks water it floods the floor,” Kaitlyn Settlemyre, the director of Burke County Animal Services, told People .

Despite these silly traits and thanks to the viral nature of the internet, Billy Bob will likely find a new home soon.

“Following the large publicity our Billy Bob has received, he did leave on a pre-adopt today. The family wanted to be sure they could handle all of his teenage antics,” Settlemyre told People. “We are hoping for the best for this giant boy!”

Good luck to Billy Bob and his new family. They’re going to need it!

