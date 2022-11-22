Reba McEntire Loses 'Angel' Dog to Lymphoma, Posts Heartwarming Tribute

Country singer Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of her beloved French Bulldog , Riddler. The pup passed away on Nov. 16. The performer memorialized her pooch in a touching Instagram post shortly thereafter.

A Fitting Tribute

“If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular ‘Angel delivered’ life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday,” the Grammy winner wrote along with a carousel of black-and-white photos featuring the fur baby as well as his dog dad and McEntire’s boyfriend, actor Rex Linn .



“Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. McEntire concluded, “He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best”.

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Support poured in for the bereaved celebrity pet parents.

“Guys I am so sorry! Sending lots of love your way,” Luke Mitchell wrote.

“He was a magnificent boy!! It’s a heartbreak when we lose them. RIP Riddler. Love you both,” Melissa Peterson said.

“You loved him well, and he loved you back. That’s what we all want. Love you and rest well sweet Riddler,” fellow country crooner Trisha Yearwood proclaimed.

Will the couple adopt another dog? Based on their past Instagram activity, we’re going to say yes. Certainly, just a few weeks ago, the talented duo was captured cuddling with several rescue puppies .



“Nobody show this to Riddler!!!” McEntire captioned the adorable shot. “When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, @strayrescuestl brought in puppies to visit us. We fell in love with them! If you’re in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out!”

Riddler may be checking in at the big dog hotel in the sky, but he will not be forgotten here on Earth.

