ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 26, 2022) compilation consists of three obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Joyce Rae (Molick) Adkins, 74, of Perkasie, survivors in Schwenksville, Nov. 24,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Times News

Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn

A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA
easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Coventry Singers Ready for 50th-Year Holiday Concert

NORTH COVENTRY PA – The Coventry Singers, now reorganized after an unwanted and extended 2-1/2-year break created by the COVID pandemic, will observe their 50th anniversary with a Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 4 (Sunday) at 3 p.m. in Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd. The concert includes...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission

Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
GLENSIDE, PA
WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

4 Overbrook High School students shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Overbrook High School students were shot Wednesday morning shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. Police said it happened outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets, just after 11:30 a.m.Police say a number of students were standing outside the beauty salon when a silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle started firing shots at the group. Two 15-year-old girls were injured, one was shot in the shoulder and another sustained a graze wound to the shoulder. Two 16-year-old boys were also injured, one suffered a graze wound to the head and another...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
bctv.org

Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA

Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Hosts Holiday Events at Local Historic Sites

NORRISTOWN PA – Historic sites in three western Montgomery County municipalities – Pottstown, Schwenksville, and Worcester – all are offering family-friendly and low or no cost tours and events during November and December to help make your winter holidays merrier, its Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites office reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year

PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy