sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 26, 2022) compilation consists of three obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Joyce Rae (Molick) Adkins, 74, of Perkasie, survivors in Schwenksville, Nov. 24,...
Times News
Birth announcement: Mason James Dunn
A son, Mason James, was born to Nicole and James Dunn of New Ringgold at 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 in Allentown. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Mason was welcomed home by siblings Hunter, 4; and Layla, 2. Maternal grandparents are Kim and Gar...
easternpafootball.com
Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals
Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
sanatogapost.com
Coventry Singers Ready for 50th-Year Holiday Concert
NORTH COVENTRY PA – The Coventry Singers, now reorganized after an unwanted and extended 2-1/2-year break created by the COVID pandemic, will observe their 50th anniversary with a Christmas concert scheduled for Dec. 4 (Sunday) at 3 p.m. in Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd. The concert includes...
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
glensidelocal.com
‘Grand Hank’ of Glenside: a man on a mission
Grand Hank Productions is an educational company that promotes larger-than-life STEM events for inner-city youth nationwide. “Grand Hank,” aka Tyraine Ragsdale, is a 30-year resident of Glenside with a big-picture mission. The former television host was a recent headliner for the biggest stage in science today—the biannual USA Science...
Parkland football routed by St. Joseph’s Prep ‘machine’ in PIAA quarterfinals
The St. Joseph’s Prep football team lived up to its powerhouse billing on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks dismantled Parkland 52-21 in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. St. Joseph’s Prep, which improved to 8-0 vs. District 11 opposition in the PIAA tournament, advances to...
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
delcoculturevultures.com
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s Christkindlmarkt
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association’s. The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).
morethanthecurve.com
Video released promoting townhomes coming to the riverfront in Conshohocken
The Gary Mercer Team at Keller Williams has released a video to promote River Place, a 62-unit townhome community that is coming to the riverfront in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. On the website, the homes are described as follows:. Uniquely designed plans feature duplex townhomes as well as...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
Rebuild? Renovate? Learn more and have your say on the future of 2 Bethlehem schools.
The Bethlehem Area School District is hosting a public meeting to examine the future of two aging schools in northeast Bethlehem. The meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, will focus on Thomas Jefferson Elementary School at 404 E. North St. and William Penn Elementary School at 1002 Main St.
4 Overbrook High School students shot in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four Overbrook High School students were shot Wednesday morning shortly after dismissing for the Thanksgiving break. Police said it happened outside The Beauty Lounge at 60th and Oxford Streets, just after 11:30 a.m.Police say a number of students were standing outside the beauty salon when a silver Hyundai SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle started firing shots at the group. Two 15-year-old girls were injured, one was shot in the shoulder and another sustained a graze wound to the shoulder. Two 16-year-old boys were also injured, one suffered a graze wound to the head and another...
easternpafootball.com
Garnet Valley captures its second-straight District 1 Class 6A championship
GLEN MILLS — Drew Van Horn carries a proud family legacy. He was born after his legendary grandfather, Donald “Ducky” Van Horn, had passed away, but he heard and knows the stories. He still has his grandfather’s tattered Cardinal O’Hara red coaching shirt. Football is...
Northern Lehigh football coach not pleased with true road game in state quarterfinals
Northern Lehigh’s football team rolled to a 40-7 victory over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail on Saturday afternoon in a PIAA Class A first-round game at District 2′s Dunmore High School. At 1 p.m. Saturday in a state quarterfinal, the Bulldogs will play a true road game as...
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
bctv.org
Christmas on the Mountain Becomes #1 in the USA
Now in its 31st year the Hillside Playground has been transformed (located on North 14th street in the city of Reading) into a Christmas Wonderland. It has become affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain”. This free to enter and free to park display, now with over 5 million led lights/Pixels, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations, has undergone a major overhaul for 2022. A refurbished classic light show set to your Favorite classic and modern holiday music, All New Character experiences complete with many new habitats, A ridiculous second 4K immersive light show that sets a completely new standard are just a few of the things you can expect for this season.
sanatogapost.com
County Hosts Holiday Events at Local Historic Sites
NORRISTOWN PA – Historic sites in three western Montgomery County municipalities – Pottstown, Schwenksville, and Worcester – all are offering family-friendly and low or no cost tours and events during November and December to help make your winter holidays merrier, its Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites office reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man to serve as Philly parade's Santa for 8th year
PHILADELPHIA — Over the course of three hours Thursday morning, Thanksgiving will give way to Christmas, with Santa Claus formally ushering in the holiday season at the end of Philadelphia's parade. For the eighth year, the jolly old elf will be portrayed by Dutch Schrap, a member of the...
