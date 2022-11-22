Read full article on original website
Char & Stave Comes to Chestnut Hill with Holiday Pop-Up Ahead of Spring 2023 Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
Pa. weighs proposal to reintroduce this weasel species back into woods | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
On a recent cold morning, I took a walk down through our fields. I wasn’t looking for birds or anything else in particular, which was a good thing because the wind kept bird activity to a minimum. But it was nice seeing wood ducks on the creek. In the...
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Backyard turkey fire spreads to Pa. house, authorities say
Fire crews were able to save a home — but not the turkey — of a family whose Thanksgiving plans went up in flames shortly before noon Thursday in Palmerton, according to authorities. A home on the 600 block of Lehigh Street in Palmerton sustained serious damage on...
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
sauconsource.com
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
wdiy.org
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
sanatogapost.com
Lower Salford Hosts Electronics Recycling Event
HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.
WGAL
Lancaster County garage destroyed by fire
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in Lancaster County is under investigation. Crews were called around 8:13 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township. Firefighters said they were able to bring the blaze under control in...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ
Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 26, 2022) compilation consists of three obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Joyce Rae (Molick) Adkins, 74, of Perkasie, survivors in Schwenksville, Nov. 24,...
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
20 nightclubs that were too wild to last in South NJ
Summer has me reminiscing about some old clubs my friends and I used to hit up when we were in the mood for a wild and crazy night. Clubs that were SO fun, you knew the good times couldn't last forever. Most of these former hot spots involved nights partying...
