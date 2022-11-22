ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglassville, PA

sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town

An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Salford Hosts Electronics Recycling Event

HARLEYSVILLE PA – If you live in Lower Salford and own electronic devices you’d like to be rid of, the township has an offer for you. Responsibly recycle those obsolete items Saturday (Dec. 3, 2022) from 9 a.m. to noon at the municipal building, 379 Main St., during an “Anything With A Plug” event being conducted by Philadelphia-based certified recycler eForce Compliance.
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County garage destroyed by fire

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage in Lancaster County is under investigation. Crews were called around 8:13 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Snyder Hollow Road in Providence Township. Firefighters said they were able to bring the blaze under control in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Bridget Mulroy

Plastic Shopping Bags May Be Making A Comeback In NJ

Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey.Photo by(Juanmonino/iStock) Plastic shopping bags may be making a comeback in New Jersey. Bill S-3114 is reevaluating the plastic shopping bag ban and working to bring the contraband items back into the garden state.
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 26, 2022) compilation consists of three obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Joyce Rae (Molick) Adkins, 74, of Perkasie, survivors in Schwenksville, Nov. 24,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

