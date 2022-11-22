ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

MERCER (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 45.098, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Houpt 4-7, Neal-Tysor 1-4, Dougherty 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dougherty 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1) Turnovers: 17 (Evans 3, Houpt 3, Neal-Tysor 3, Dougherty 2, Gonzalez 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1, Locke...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN MARCOS, TX
SFGate

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

HAWAII (5-1) Hepa 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 6-10 2-8 14, Avea 0-4 8-8 8, N.Coleman 6-11 7-9 21, McClanahan 3-5 3-6 10, Rouhliadeff 5-6 0-0 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 0-0 2, Lado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-31 72. Halftime_Texas St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-10...
HONOLULU, HI
SFGate

Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford

Katie Meyer's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

SEMO_Hess 1 run (Pippin kick), 00:30. MONT_Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT_White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT_Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMO MONT. First downs 25 22. Rushes-yards 39-142 25-84 Passing 277 306. Comp-Att-Int 25-49-1 18-38-1 Return Yards 87 202. Punts-Avg. 6-40.3...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy