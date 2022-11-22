Read full article on original website
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship: Schedule, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over the ...
AP top 25: Where we slotted Ohio State, FSU, Clemson and Alabama on our ballot
A chaotic end to college football’s regular season forced a complete overhaul to my weekly AP top 25 ballot. Only three teams (No. 1 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama and No. 15 Utah) remained in the same spot as last week ... and I seriously considered moving all of them, too.
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Florida
Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A little confident.
Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66
MERCER (2-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 45.098, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Houpt 4-7, Neal-Tysor 1-4, Dougherty 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dougherty 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1) Turnovers: 17 (Evans 3, Houpt 3, Neal-Tysor 3, Dougherty 2, Gonzalez 2, Reeves 1, Harkless 1, Locke...
HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after 12 seasons
David Shaw, the head football coach at Stanford for the past 12 seasons, has resigned, effective immediately. The winningest head
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
Wolves-Warriors: Prince, McLaughlin out, McDaniels questionable
Jaden McDaniels was added to the injury report Sunday morning.
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65
HAWAII (5-1) Hepa 2-7 0-0 6, da Silva 6-10 2-8 14, Avea 0-4 8-8 8, N.Coleman 6-11 7-9 21, McClanahan 3-5 3-6 10, Rouhliadeff 5-6 0-0 11, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 0-0 2, Lado 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 20-31 72. Halftime_Texas St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-10...
Family of Katie Meyer files wrongful death suit vs Stanford
Katie Meyer's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford, saying the 21-year-old goalie was distressed about facing discipline over an incident from August 2021. Meyer took her own life in late February. The civil lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. USA Today obtained the...
Mississippi 72, Stanford 68
STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
SEMO_Hess 1 run (Pippin kick), 00:30. MONT_Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT_White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT_Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMO MONT. First downs 25 22. Rushes-yards 39-142 25-84 Passing 277 306. Comp-Att-Int 25-49-1 18-38-1 Return Yards 87 202. Punts-Avg. 6-40.3...
