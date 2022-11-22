Read full article on original website
International Business Times
Asian Markets Mixed As Easing Fed Fears Tempered By China Covid
Asian markets were mixed Friday at the end of a week that has seen hopes the Federal Reserve will tone down its monetary tightening campaign offset by fresh lockdown fears as Covid-19 cases surge in China. With Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving break, trading was light with few catalysts...
International Business Times
Dollar Headed For Weekly Loss As Investors Brace For Slower Fed Hikes
The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant. Trading was thin overnight due to the Thanksgiving holiday...
International Business Times
While France Seeks To Replace Russia As India's Key Defense Partner, French Industry Struggles: Report
While the war in Ukraine exposes the quality of Russian weapons and raises questions on Moscow's ability to meet defense production and supply demands due to Western sanctions, France is seeking to grab the opportunity to become India's prime arms supplier. As French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu heads to India...
Fauci has a 'completely open mind' about COVID-19 lab leak theory, says evidence 'strongly' points elsewhere
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has a "completely open mind" when it comes to the origins of COVID-19, but argues the scientific evidence strongly points away from a lab leak.
International Business Times
Deutsche Bank Warns Of Peril In Borrowing From U.S. Banks
Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf.
The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers
A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
International Business Times
Consumer Inflation In Japan's Capital Rises At Fastest Pace In 40 Years
Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.6% in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in 40 years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The gain continued to be driven mostly by electricity bills and food prices as...
International Business Times
Duterte Couldn't Fix Philippines' Food Inflation Problem – Can Marcos Do It?
Food inflation is a problem worldwide. But it is more of a serious problem in low-income countries like the Philippines, which relies on food imports to feed its population and where food spending counts for close to 50% of the family budget. In addition, the weakening of the Philippine currency against the dollar since the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates has worsened matters.
International Business Times
Column-Wall Street Gives Thanks, Eyes Year-end Whoosh: McGeever
As Wall Street reopens after the Thanksgiving holiday, investors are looking for one final push to ensure 2022 ends up being merely grim rather than the bloodbath most had feared. Since hitting a two-year low in October, the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% even though interest rates, Fed tightening expectations...
