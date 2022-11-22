ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Easing Fed Fears Tempered By China Covid

Asian markets were mixed Friday at the end of a week that has seen hopes the Federal Reserve will tone down its monetary tightening campaign offset by fresh lockdown fears as Covid-19 cases surge in China. With Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving break, trading was light with few catalysts...
International Business Times

Dollar Headed For Weekly Loss As Investors Brace For Slower Fed Hikes

The dollar stood close to a three-month low and was on track for a weekly loss on Friday, as the prospect of the Federal Reserve slowing monetary policy tightening as soon as December dominated investors' minds and kept the mood buoyant. Trading was thin overnight due to the Thanksgiving holiday...
International Business Times

Deutsche Bank Warns Of Peril In Borrowing From U.S. Banks

Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf.
The Hill

The Land Down Under the sea: AUKUS is about submarines, not bombers

A recent article by Mitchell Center for Aerospace Studies expert Robert Haddick asserts that the Australian government should acquire the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, instead of the nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) planned under the AUKUS trilateral partnership agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Such a replacement could seem appealing after a year-long period of concerns mainly due to Australia’s capability gaps that may be caused by delivery timeline and overburdened defense industries in the U.S. and U.K. The argument, however, does not comport with the fundamentals of the AUKUS partnership and the platform requirements desired by Australia.
VIRGINIA STATE
International Business Times

Consumer Inflation In Japan's Capital Rises At Fastest Pace In 40 Years

Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, considered a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 3.6% in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual pace in 40 years in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure. The gain continued to be driven mostly by electricity bills and food prices as...
International Business Times

Duterte Couldn't Fix Philippines' Food Inflation Problem – Can Marcos Do It?

Food inflation is a problem worldwide. But it is more of a serious problem in low-income countries like the Philippines, which relies on food imports to feed its population and where food spending counts for close to 50% of the family budget. In addition, the weakening of the Philippine currency against the dollar since the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates has worsened matters.
International Business Times

Column-Wall Street Gives Thanks, Eyes Year-end Whoosh: McGeever

As Wall Street reopens after the Thanksgiving holiday, investors are looking for one final push to ensure 2022 ends up being merely grim rather than the bloodbath most had feared. Since hitting a two-year low in October, the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% even though interest rates, Fed tightening expectations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy