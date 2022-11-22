ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardington, OH

2022-23 High School Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago

Cardington Pirates

  • Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic Conference.
  • Division: III.
  • Coach: Jason Rice (first season).
  • Assistants: Travis Perry, Blake Miller, Alec Sherman, Lane Bachelder.
  • Last Year: 2-21.
  • Roster: Merek McClure (Jr., 6-4, PF/C, letter), Kalin Briggs (So., 5-7, SG. letter), A.J. Hall (Jr., 6-1, SG/SF, letter), Gavyn Crockett (Sr., 6-1, PF/C, letter), Jason Bockbrader (Jr., 6-5, PF/C), Warren Garrison (So., 5-11, PG/SG/SF), Sam Wilson (Sr., 6-0, SF/PF, letter), A.J. Brehm (So., 5-10, PG/SG, HM KMAC, second-team district, letter), Journey Williamson (So., 5-11, SG/SF/PF, HM district, letter), Zay Nippert (So., 5-5, SG/PG), Brayden Lackey (So., 6-5, PF/C), Ryan Clinger (Sr., 6-3, SF).
  • Notes: The Pirates are fast, deep and have shooters ... With just one senior, they are a young squad ... Rebounding could be a concern ... They must replace all-leaguer and four-year player Nate Hickman as well as Connor Mcie as both graduated ... Rice is in his first year as a head coach at Cardington ... They want to get better every day.
  • Comment: "We are just looking to be competitive in every game," Rice said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfIJK_0jJe4fGt00

Elgin Comets

  • Conference: Northwest Central Conference.
  • Division: III.
  • Coach: Bill Clem (10th season, 90-118).
  • Assistants: Steve Freshour, Layne McElroy.
  • Last Year: 17-7.
  • Roster: Harrison Sager (Sr., 6-5, F, 11.3 ppg, four letters, second-team NWCC and District 11, HM Central District), Carson Rife (Sr., 6-1, G, 10 ppg, four letters, HM NWCC, District 11 and Central District), Isaac Dillon (Sr., 6-2, F, 12.6 ppg, three letters, first-team NWCC, HM Central District), Stephen Castillo (Sr., 5-10, G, 7 ppg, two letters), Darrin Zier (Sr., 6-0, G), Jacob Brown (Jr., 5-11, F), Donaven Stith (Jr., 5-11, F), Nash Lust (So., 5-9, G).
  • Notes: They lost one starter to graduation, but it was center Nate Grim who averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds ... The Comets have a wealth of varsity experience in its starting lineup from a team that challenged for a league championship and went to the Division III district tournament ... They have confidence, play unselfishly and use a balanced scoring attack ... The defense needs to improve, and they need to collectively rebound the ball better to make up for the loss of Grim inside ... They are playing a tough non-league schedule ... According to Clem, the goals are to win the NWCC and make it to the district finals.

Gilead Christian Eagles

  • Coach: Jay Baldridge (third season, 12-32).
  • Assistants: Nick Eanes, Kyle Anderson, Jimmy Mathwig.
  • Last Year: 2-21.
  • Roster: James Brokaw (Sr., 5-7, letter), Jaiden Hoffer (Sr., 6-3, letter), Caleb Hunter (Sr., 5-7, letter), Brayden Hunter (Jr., 5-10, letter), Kirby Roles (Jr., 6-1, letter), Levi Sinclair (Jr., 5-10), Seth Bertram (So., 6-0, letter), Talan Blankenship (So., 6-1, letter), Diesel Myers (So., 6-2), Isaac Onderak (So., 5-9, letter), Aden Wagner (So., 5-9), Joe Boosard (Fr., 5-10), Jackson Keller (Fr., 6-1), Jadenn Strickler (Fr., 5-7).
  • Notes: The Eagles have a lot of returnees so the foundation is set ... Defense is going to keep them in games this season ... Overall, they are still a young group so they hope to grow on the offensive end as the season goes
  • Comment: "The Marion Hawks are the reigning ICSO state champions. We hope to move up and have a top five finish in our conference," Baldridge said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sq7FL_0jJe4fGt00

Highland Scots

  • Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference.
  • Division: II.
  • Coach: Mike DeLaney (first season).
  • Assistants: Chris Rupe, Dylan Tuggle, Payton Woodruff.
  • Last Year: 9-14, 5-9.
  • Roster: Brock Church (Sr., letter, 7.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 spg), Gavin Hankins (Sr., letter, 4.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg), Blake Prior (Sr., 1 ppg. 1.3 rpg), Zach Schmidt (Sr., letter, 1.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Gavin Debord (Sr., letter, 1.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Emerson Grassbaugh (Sr.), Dane Nauman (Jr., letter, 4.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Jace Brooks (Jr.), Ranger Steck (Jr.), Aron West (Jr.), Kort Sears (So., letter, 1.2 ppg, 2 rpg), Gavin Toombs (Fr.), Zach Church (Fr.)
  • Notes: DeLaney is the athletic director at Highland and a former head coach ... He was on the staff at Clear Fork that won the state championship in 2002 ... The Scots have six seniors and six letter winners back ... They have a team-first attitude ... They are competitive and willing to sacrifice individual goals for the team ... They lost four to graduation led by Jordan Bellamy, Garrett Fitzpatrick and Rider Minnick.
  • Comment: "I believe our returning letter winners and younger players are ready for that challenge," DeLaney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFmuz_0jJe4fGt00

Marion Harding Presidents

  • Conference: MOAC.
  • Division: I.
  • Coach: Jamie Pearson (second season, 13-9; overall record 106-50).
  • Assistants: Don Worstell, Cam Brooks, Mitch Uline, Scott Murphy.
  • Last Year: 13-9.
  • Roster: Jeff Jones (Sr., W, 6-1, 4 ppg, 3 rpg, letter), Jayden Jones (Sr., PG/SG, 6-0), Matthew Thomas (Sr., F, 6-2, 1 ppg, 1 rpg, letter), Braylyn Dyer (Jr., SG, 6-1), Trey Caddy (Jr., SG, 6-5), Marquis Long (Jr., PG/SG, 6-1, 7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.3 spg, letter, HM MOAC), Alex Stokes (Jr., F, 6-2, 1 ppg, 1 rpg, letter), Parker Iden (So., PG/SG, 5-7), Le'Den Jones (So., SG, 6-5), Boston Pearson (Fr., SG, 6-4), Marcus Hemphill (Fr., W, 6-4).
  • Notes: The Presidents have some size and athleticism ... They have put the time into basketball in the offseason ... With the graduation of seven players, experience at the varsity level is at a premium ... The new pieces in the lineup will take time to mesh ... Wes Stokes is playing at Baldwin Wallace; Riley Keeran is playing a Defiance; C.J. Temple is playing at Keuka College ... Matt Thomas is out with a knee injury from football season.
  • Comment: "Shelby and River Valley are the favorites (in the MOAC). Both return top players in the player of the year voting. They finished 1 and 2 last year. Our team hopes to finish middle of the pack or better in the MOAC," Pearson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277lsb_0jJe4fGt00

Mount Gilead Indians

  • Conference: KMAC.
  • Division: III.
  • Coach: Dan Strasser (fifth season, 30-61)
  • Assistants: Gary Bartlett, Mark Garcia.
  • Last Year: 8-14, 5-7.
  • Roster: Matthew Bland (Sr., 5-10, G, 13 ppg, 47% FG, 35% 3-pt, three letters, three-year starter, missed most of last season with a knee injury, was a first-team all-leaguer as a sophomore), Carter Kennon (Sr., 6-1, G/F, three letters, starter, HM KMAC and District 11, 9 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 38% 3-pt), Aaron Gannon (Sr., 6-3, F/C, letter, starter, transfer from Highland after his sophomore year, so he had to sit half of last season, 8 ppg, 6 rpg, 51% FG), Quade Harris (Jr., 6-0, F/C, two letters, starter), Cameron Vickers (So., 6-1, F, letter), Rowan Fitzpatrick (So., 5-9, G), Carson Trainer (So., 6-0, G), Hayden Somerlot (Fr., 5-6), Ryan Swalley (So., 5-4), Jaylen Sams (Fr., 5-10), Cole Fricke (Fr., 5-10), Nate Tobin (Fr., 5-7), Dominic Vickers (Fr., 5-4), Gage Baker (Fr., 6-1), Hunter Lister (Fr., 5-10), Brogan Pfledier (Fr., 5-9), Wyatt Young (Fr., 5-6), Gage Lyons (So., 5-9).
  • Notes: The Indians want to compete for the KMAC title ... They have a nice core with good younger guys who can contribute ... They are a close group with chemistry ... They need to develop a defensive identity ... All-league pick Paul Butterman graduated with his 11 points and five rebounds per game, and Elijah Chafin transferred to Galion after averaging 16 points per game
  • Comment: "We are focused on getting at least one percent better every day and then stacking those days/weeks/months together," Strasser said. "We are excited to start the season and see how good we can become."

Northmor Golden Knights

  • Conference: KMAC.
  • Division: IV.
  • Coach: Blade Tackett (third season, 16-30)
  • Assistants: Justin Mattix, John Donner, Mark Wiseman.
  • Last Year: 12-11.
  • Roster: Grant Bentley (Jr., 6-0, G, letter, HM All-Ohio, first-team KMAC, District 11 and Central District, 15.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 spg, 75% FT, 36% 3-pt, 51% 2-pt), Maxton Lower (Sr., 6-3, F, letter, second-team KMAC and District 11, HM Central District, 8.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1 apg), Hunter Fulk (Jr., 5-9, G, letter), Jaxson Wenger (So., 6-2, G, letter), Caleb Schnuerer (Jr., 6-0, G, letter, 4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1 spg, 1 apg, 38% 3-pt), Drew Hammond (Jr., 6-2, F), Logan Caudill (Jr., 5-6, G), A.J. Bower (So., 6-0, G), Isaac Black (Jr., 6-0, F), Bryson Keirns (Jr., 6-2, F).
  • Notes: The Golden Knights will play in Division IV this season ... They will play with physicality and athleticism ... They have 3-point shooting, depth and experience with five returnees with lots of varsity minutes ... Northmor has to hit its free throws at a better clip ... They need to pressure the ball without fouling and limit turnovers ... Graesin Cass, Andrew Armrose, Griffin Workman, Logan Mariotti and T.J. Diehl graduated ... Tackett wants his team to compete atop the conference standings and make a tournament run.
  • Comment: "I believe we belong back in the top three where we were last year, but our goal is simply to compete every night to the best of our ability," Tackett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWLRX_0jJe4fGt00

North Union Wildcats

  • Conference: Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division.
  • Division: III.
  • Coach: Ryan Grose (first season).
  • Assistants: Mitch Loomis, Steve Allen, Josh Rayburn.
  • Last Year: 21-5.
  • Roster: Nolan Draper (Jr. 5-10, letter, 2.2 ppg, 2 rpg), Max Parish (Jr., 6-3, letter, 6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Mason Bright (Jr. 6-1, letter, 3.5 ppg), Richie Bolander (Sr., 6-1, letter, 2.2 ppg), Tyler Krebehenne (So., 5-8, letter, 1.5 ppg), Miles Hall (So., 5-11, letter, 2.4 ppg), Rylan Keever (Jr., 6-0), Trey Bossaller (Sr., 5-11), Cayden Lassiter (Sr., 5-10).
  • Notes: The Wildcats are quick and athletic ... They have shooters but need to be good about finding each other for better shots ... There will be a new identity on the defensive end with aggressiveness being featured ... Grose replaces longtime head coach Brian Terrill ... They graduated more than two-thirds of the offensive production with Zach Vernon and Aaron Krebehenne moving on and Owen Davis leaving early to attend Purdue on a football scholarship ... With those losses, they need to see players move from supporting to roles to featured roles.
  • Comment: "We expect to compete for the CBC Mad River Division title and continue to establish our program as a contender for a district championship each year," Grose said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZa5x_0jJe4fGt00

Pleasant Spartans

  • Conference: MOAC.
  • Division: III.
  • Coach: Ben Snively (10th season, 131-87; 18th overall, 221-172).
  • Assistants: Bob Smith, Paul Kuzio, Ty Williams.
  • Last Year: 9-14.
  • Roster: Riley Shafer (Sr., letter), Carver Kline (Sr.), Devon Horn (Sr.), Trey Booker (Jr., letter, 15.1 ppg, second-team Central District, HM All-Ohio), Wiley Smith (Jr., letter, 7 ppg), Nick Blubaugh (Jr., letter, 7 ppg), Carson King (Jr., letter), J.T. Snively (Jr.), Owen Lowry (So.), Lathan McCants (So.), Jace Trachtenberg (So.), Jackson Kitts (So.).
  • Notes: The Spartans bring back more experience this year as they've played a lot of younger players the last two seasons ... There will be more kids on the floor who have the ability to score, which should set up more open looks for one another ... Pleasant has depth, athletic players and better ball handling .... The Spartans are not big, so boxing out is key and keeping opponents off the offensive glass is critical ... Lost to graduation were Peydon Gosnell, Grant Kantzer, Jake Williams and Kyle Lambert.
  • Comment: "Our goal is to compete night-in and night-out with everyone in the league. We have also struggled against the non-league portion of our schedule in the past. We should be better versus our non-league this year," Snively said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TM7mY_0jJe4fGt00

Ridgedale Rockets

  • Conference: NWCC.
  • Division: IV.
  • Coach: Mike Mathey (fourth season, 13-56; seventh overall, 24-114).
  • Assistants: Kyle Mathey, Hunter Hooper, Bill Brooks.
  • Last Year: 2-21.
  • Roster: Gage Gleespen (Sr., 5-10), Jakob Gibson (Sr., 5-11), Luacs Harbolt (Sr., 6-1), Landon Murphy (Jr., 5-10), Logan Rasnick (Jr., 6-0), Nathan Thiel (Jr., 6-2), Gavinn Parish (Jr., 5-10), Brayden Townsend (So., 6-1), Caiden Daniel (So., 5-11), Brogan Weston (Fr., 5-10), J.J. Slaughterbeck (Fr.), Evan Ricketts (Fr., 6-2).
  • Notes: The Rockets will play hard ... They are coachable ... They are deeper this year ... Ridgedale is still a young squad, losing Luke Strine, Alec Gordon, Preston Long and Xander Ruth to graduation ... Players need to step into key roles ... They need to score as a team with three and four guys reaching double figures each night ... Mathey wants his team to compete every night and learn to do the little things that lead to winning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGJYb_0jJe4fGt00

River Valley Vikings

  • Conference: MOAC.
  • Division: II.
  • Coach: Rodney Brown (fourth season, 39-30; 11th overall, 108-125).
  • Assistants: Drew Sickmiller, Brian Spires, Josh Loyer, Austin Schwaderer.
  • Last Year: 15-7.
  • Roster: Carson Smith (Jr., G, 6-4, 18.6 ppg, 48% 2-pt, 40% 3-pt, 68% FT, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg, MOAC Player of the Year, first-team District 11, second-team Central District, HM All-Ohio), Carson Myers (Sr., G, 6-4, 11.3 ppg, 54% 2-pt, 32% 3-pt, 73% FT, 5.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, HM District 11 and Central District), Grant Butler (Sr., G, 6-4), Brock Mosher (Sr., G, 6-0, 5.7 ppg, 46% 2-pt, 28% 3-pt, 94% FT, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.1 spg), Chase Ebert (So., G, 6-0, 5.1 ppg, 50% 2-pt, 22% 3-pt, 54% FT, 3 rpg, 2 apg, 1 spg, 12 charges taken), Ayden Kenney (Jr., G, 6-3, 1.2 ppg, 41% 2-pt, 64% FT, 1.1 rpg), Xavier Hensel (Jr., G, 5-9), Sawyer Weston (So., G, 6-0), Allen Holtz (Sr., F, 5-9), Mason Miracle (Sr., F, 6-2), Blake Mosher (Sr., F, 6-2, 4.8 ppg, 56% 2-pt, 56% FT, 4.5 rpg, 1.3 apg).
  • Notes: The Vikings bring back a lot from last year's squad ... They play well together and push each other in practice to get better ... The lineup is guard-heavy with a lot of ball handlers and shooters ... They have decent length and athleticism ... They don't have a traditional inside presence, so rebounding and defending inside is a concern ... They have to get better at getting stops and limiting second opportunities ... RV needs to stay out of foul trouble but still remain active on defense ... They can't afford to settle for 3-pointers in possessions, but work for good shots ... They lost Karson Lang, Jevin Beard, Brayden Boyd and Joey Dranschak to graduation ... Brown wants his team to improve on last year's record.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: 2022-23 High School Boys Basketball Preview Capsules

The Marion Star

The Marion Star

