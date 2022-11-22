ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

Detroit News

Oxford superintendent resigning as schools chief, going on medical leave

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver announced his resignation Tuesday night saying he has been placed on a medical leave through next year. Weaver, who has not been at the last two school board meetings, said his medical leave begins on Wednesday and his resignation would be effective Feb. 21, 2023.
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps

The 2022 midterm elections featured a number of competitive congressional and legislative races across the state, from Traverse City to Midland and from Grand Rapids to Downriver. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won reelection by 11 points, will enter her second term with a 56-54 Democratic majority in the House and a 20-18 Democratic upper […] The post Michigan redistricting advocates tout new process after first election under new maps appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams

Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Post

Oxford High School at one year: Ella Klimowicz’s resiliency

Nov. 30, 2021 began as a normal day for Oakland University freshman Ella Klimowicz. It ended with her life being changed forever. Klimowicz is a student who attended Oxford High School that fateful day in which a mass shooting occurred that killed four students and injured seven. From then on, the eyes of the nation have been on the school, its staff and students.
TEXAS STATE
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after break-in at Waterford pizza shop

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Waterford police are looking for a suspect after a break-in at a pizza place. Police said the suspect broke the front door glass of Chubby Charlie’s Pizza at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 31. He took cash from the register and fled in a newer model white Ford Fusion.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

