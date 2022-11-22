Read full article on original website
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was hurt in either incident.
Eyewitness News
Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Boiceville man charged with felony DWI
WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
kingstonthisweek.com
Man accused of killing father appears in court
The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal fire in Kingston
KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash
WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride
Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
WRGB
Princetown suspect surrendered gun in 2021 following mother's order of protection request
Schenectady — In December of 2021, the suspect in the deaths of William Horwedal and Alesia Wadsworth surrendered a 7.62mm Palmetto rifle to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office as a result of a temporary Order of Protection. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka was charged with two counts of 2nd...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vails Gate fire damages home
VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
UCSO: Driver involved in crash found with LSD
A Highland man has been charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in Plattekill Sunday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event
HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
Drunk man exposes himself, fights with officers: police
Police say the intoxicated man exposed himself, urinated on the street and fought with officers.
WNYT
Police: Albany chase suspect caught just before jumping off parking garage
A traffic stop turned into a wild chase on Sunday. The suspect was about to jump off a parking garage roof when he was caught, investigators say. Jimmy Lindor, 33, was stopped for traffic violations. Police say Lindor drove off, and hit a bus stop station at the corner of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
More shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
hudsonvalleycountry.com
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
