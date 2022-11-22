ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Eyewitness News

Man crashes into police cruisers, arrested on gun and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last Friday, Waterbury officers noticed a car parked illegally with multiple motor vehicle violations in the area of 104 Farmcrest Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the driver, Jose Corporan, 22, accelerated and reversed into two police cruisers. Corporan was then taken...
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Man accused of killing father appears in court

The man accused of murdering his father appeared in Kingston’s Provincial Court of Justice on Friday. Daniel Shawn Berndt, 55, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Jahzerah Berndt, carrying a weapon during the commissioning of an offence and breaching his probation. None of the charges have been proven in court.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal fire in Kingston

KINGSTON – A three-alarm fire in the City of Kingston on Saturday claimed one life. The fire a 94 First Avenue claimed the life of an elderly man, fire officials said. The blaze that fully engulfed the structure brought out several area fire departments under mutual aid.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway crash

WOODBURY – State Police have charged a Suffern man with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle following a one-car crash on the Thruway in the Town of Woodbury. Troopers said a car driven by Matthew Moskowitz, 26, was traveling southbound in the right lane when...
SUFFERN, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Vails Gate fire damages home

VAILS GATE – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in the Vails Gate section of the Town of New Windsor. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house. Firefighters had the two-alarm fire out within one hour with overhaul...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Columbia County recovers guns during buyback event

HUDSON – A total of 45 firearms were turned in to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during last week’s gun buyback event conducted by the sheriff’s office and the state attorney general. AG Letitia James has been conducting similar events around the Hudson Valley and across...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleycountry.com

Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened

In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

