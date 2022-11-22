Read full article on original website
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for sunny skies with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows Sunday morning will range mostly in the 40s and 50s. Sunday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the 40s.
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS. MORNING ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow. accumulations of up to one to three inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit. Counties, including Maple Falls, the...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds. 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,...
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming. southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South...
