Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. A brief break in show is expected Sunday afternoon before periods of moderate to heavy snow showers develop for Sunday night. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO