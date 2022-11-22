Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to midnight MST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 11 am and 2 pm. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 8 am and 11 am. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow. Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. A brief break in show is expected Sunday afternoon before periods of moderate to heavy snow showers develop for Sunday night. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally up to a foot in the Blue Mountains. The valleys will see 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Pinehurst, Mullan, St. Maries, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Peola, Anatone, Cloverland Road, Fernwood, Mountain Road, Kellogg, Wallace, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Snow rates at times will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, and Pierce. * WHEN...From 5 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Comments / 0