weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 2 pm and 7 pm am.Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight MST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 09:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 11 am and 2 pm. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches west of St. Regis and west of Trout Creek, including Lookout Pass, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Snow rates at times between 6 am MST and noon will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow rates. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
