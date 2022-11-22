Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally up to a foot in the Blue Mountains. The valleys will see 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph in the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Pinehurst, Mullan, St. Maries, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Peola, Anatone, Cloverland Road, Fernwood, Mountain Road, Kellogg, Wallace, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of trace to 1 inch below 2000 feet, and 2 to 5 inches elsewhere, including Whitebird Hill. * WHERE...Whitebird Hill, and Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. A brief break in show is expected Sunday afternoon before periods of moderate to heavy snow showers develop for Sunday night. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches west of St. Regis and west of Trout Creek, including Lookout Pass, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Snow rates at times between 6 am MST and noon will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow rates. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
