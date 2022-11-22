Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 07:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches below 3500 feet. Elevations above 3500 feet will see 4 to 8 inches of additional snow. Winds will gust as high as 45 to 50 mph in the mountains this morning. * WHERE...Sandpoint, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Eastport, Bonners Ferry, Athol, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour at times between 8 am and 11 am. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches west of St. Regis and west of Trout Creek, including Lookout Pass, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Snow rates at times between 6 am MST and noon will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow rates. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
