Effective: 2022-11-27 06:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches west of St. Regis and west of Trout Creek, including Lookout Pass, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. Snow rates at times between 6 am MST and noon will exceed 1 inch per hour. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 6 AM to noon MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility in heavy snow rates. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO