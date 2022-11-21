Read full article on original website
Alaska Air Hawaii | New Planes, Retrofits, Recaro Seats
Alaska Airlines is heading in two directions simultaneously. First, they’re in the midst of a huge fleet modernization with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. To date, the airline has already taken delivery of 35 MAX 9 planes and will be receiving another 150 or more MAX 8, 9, and 10’s, with deliveries in 2023, and beyond.
Hawaii Cyber Deals 2022 | Day 1
Happy Thanksgiving from Hawaii, Hau’oli Lā Ho’omaika’i! We have some great Cyber Deals to tell you about for Thursday, November 24, 2022. They are flowing in even before Black Friday rolls around tonight. These offers will whet your appetite and cover all of the Hawaiian Islands. Before it’s done, we expect to see all airlines discounting flights to Hawaii, so stay tuned.
Airbnb Hawaii Getting The Message | Visitors Hate Fees
Hawaii visitors hate all extra fees, especially hidden ones that aren’t reflected in the price offered at first glance. This was acknowledged recently by Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO, who called it a “huge problem.” And we concur it is. Part of the problem appears to be improving, while another part is not.
How bad will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day?
Monday through Tuesday forecast: Windy conditions will stay in place through Monday into at least the first half of Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued for many locations in Hawaii. At lower elevations expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. On the summits, wind gusts up to […]
