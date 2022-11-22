Read full article on original website
Related
Black Friday Breakout Round-up #35
In need of some new cookware? Take 42% off this best-selling Lodge skillet from Amazon in spirit of Cyber Monday.
Best Black Friday deals that are half-priced or better
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Black Friday deals are half off or better? Black Friday is the only time of year you’ll see countless name-brand products sold for less than half their original price. Still, numerous sales from all sorts of retailers are happening simultaneously, so finding the best deals can be tricky. […]
Great Jones’ Internet-Famous & Versatile Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is On Super Rare Sale For Under $100 Ahead of Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are three kitchen brands that instantly turn us into the heart-eye emoji: Le Creuset, the Oprah-approved Our Place, and of course, Great Jones. The female-run brand makes some of the most colorful, heavy-duty kitchenware products we’ve ever seen, and we always love seeing how many creations our favorite foodie influencers make with them — specifically when they’re using the Great Jones The Dutchess Dutch Oven.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday transaction volumes show 'marginal increase', according to Barclaycard
Black Friday sales had shown a 'marginal increase' year-on-year by 1pm today, according Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK. The volume of transactions were up by 0.7% overall but the all-time record for transactions was broken between 12pm and 1pm today as shoppers made use of their lunch-breaks to bag a bargain.
theindustry.fashion
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
Comments / 0