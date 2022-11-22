Read full article on original website
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment
While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
electrek.co
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Philippines to cut tariffs on electric vehicles, parts
MANILA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A Philippine inter-agency panel chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday approved removing tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) to spur demand amid high fuel costs.
torquenews.com
Tesla Megapack: Largest Backup Battery System In Europe Has Just Been Activated
A few hours ago a new stationary battery installation was connected to the grid: a facility located in the British town of Cottingham, near Hull, which uses Tesla batteries in the largest project of its kind launched so far in Europe. The installation has been developed by Harmony Energy, a...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
teslarati.com
Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant
Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
teslarati.com
Tesla physically recalls 16% of vehicles involved in Chinese ‘recall’
Tesla has recalled 80,000 vehicles in China; however, only 16% will require physical alterations to become safe again. According to Reuters, Tesla has issued a safety recall in China for software issues regarding the battery management system and seatbelts affecting roughly 80,000 vehicles. However, the affected vehicles only include 12,863 Tesla Model 3s (16% of the total number of vehicles), primarily produced in China, that will require physical alterations. The rest of the vehicles, Tesla Model S and Xs, will be fixed via an over-the-air update.
globalspec.com
The range of electric vs gas-powered cars
While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
Tesla is now looking at more than US$100 billion of potential revenue from its current Cybertruck preorder numbers. Those just surpassed the 1.5 million mark, and Tesla will be delivering its electric pickup with an exoskeleton made of the space-grade cold-rolled steel material also used in SpaceX's Starship exterior. A...
teslarati.com
After global milestone, where will Tesla Supercharging expand to next?
Tesla recently announced they had placed their 40,000th Tesla Supercharger, making them the world’s most extensive DC fast charging network. But where will the company expand to next?. Like all other companies currently producing electric vehicles, Tesla has always faced the issue of offering charging to its buyers. Even...
1 China Province Has Over Three Times as Many EV Charging Stations As the Entire U.S.
As EVs become more popular so do chargers. One China province has acquired over three times as many EV charging station as all of the United States. The post 1 China Province Has Over Three Times as Many EV Charging Stations As the Entire U.S. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is operating normally as China tries to prevent Covid-19 spread
Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is currently operating normally as China tries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid high infection rates. Although the factory is operating normally, the new prevention methods are impacting employees. WuWa, whose YouTube channel documents the daily activities at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai, shared details on the...
teslarati.com
Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500
Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
