TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk: South Korea Among Top Candidates For EV Investment

While the new plants in Germany and in Texas are ramping-up production, Tesla is already considering where to build another manufacturing site. According to recent media reports, one of the next gigafactories might be built in Asia and South Korea has a big chance to attract the investment. Tesla's CEO...
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings

San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
CNBC

Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
torquenews.com

Tesla Megapack: Largest Backup Battery System In Europe Has Just Been Activated

A few hours ago a new stationary battery installation was connected to the grid: a facility located in the British town of Cottingham, near Hull, which uses Tesla batteries in the largest project of its kind launched so far in Europe. The installation has been developed by Harmony Energy, a...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
teslarati.com

Hyundai reportedly considering third facility in Georgia: a $1.9 billion battery plant

Hyundai is reportedly considering building a battery production facility with partner SK Innovation in Georgia, this being its third facility in the State. Hyundai has been in an all-out blitz to establish electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in the United States. While the company planned on this expansion, the domestic production requirements within the newest U.S. EV tax incentives have added urgency to their plans. The company has already announced its Georgia EV production facility will begin construction and production ahead of schedule. Now, Hyundai is reportedly considering a joint venture with SK Innovation to produce battery cells nearby.
GEORGIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla physically recalls 16% of vehicles involved in Chinese ‘recall’

Tesla has recalled 80,000 vehicles in China; however, only 16% will require physical alterations to become safe again. According to Reuters, Tesla has issued a safety recall in China for software issues regarding the battery management system and seatbelts affecting roughly 80,000 vehicles. However, the affected vehicles only include 12,863 Tesla Model 3s (16% of the total number of vehicles), primarily produced in China, that will require physical alterations. The rest of the vehicles, Tesla Model S and Xs, will be fixed via an over-the-air update.
globalspec.com

The range of electric vs gas-powered cars

While electric vehicle (EV) ownership has increased in the U.S. during the last decade, range anxiety — the concern about how far an EV can drive on a full charge — remains an issue for current as well as prospective EV owners. Ongoing improvements in battery technology have...
teslarati.com

After global milestone, where will Tesla Supercharging expand to next?

Tesla recently announced they had placed their 40,000th Tesla Supercharger, making them the world’s most extensive DC fast charging network. But where will the company expand to next?. Like all other companies currently producing electric vehicles, Tesla has always faced the issue of offering charging to its buyers. Even...
teslarati.com

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai is operating normally as China tries to prevent Covid-19 spread

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is currently operating normally as China tries to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid high infection rates. Although the factory is operating normally, the new prevention methods are impacting employees. WuWa, whose YouTube channel documents the daily activities at Tesla’s Giga Shanghai, shared details on the...
teslarati.com

Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500

Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...

