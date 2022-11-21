Read full article on original website
Hawaii Cyber Deals 2022 | Day 1
Happy Thanksgiving from Hawaii, Hau’oli Lā Ho’omaika’i! We have some great Cyber Deals to tell you about for Thursday, November 24, 2022. They are flowing in even before Black Friday rolls around tonight. These offers will whet your appetite and cover all of the Hawaiian Islands. Before it’s done, we expect to see all airlines discounting flights to Hawaii, so stay tuned.
Alaska Air Hawaii | New Planes, Retrofits, Recaro Seats
Alaska Airlines is heading in two directions simultaneously. First, they’re in the midst of a huge fleet modernization with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. To date, the airline has already taken delivery of 35 MAX 9 planes and will be receiving another 150 or more MAX 8, 9, and 10’s, with deliveries in 2023, and beyond.
Hawaii Flight Delays Worse Than Reported By Airlines
If you have experienced a recent flight delay in Hawaii, read this. Newsweek reports that Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines are among the ten largest carriers that failed to meet the legal requirement from US DOT to display fight delays on their websites. That is based on a review of those airlines’ websites.
New Trouble Looming for Southwest Hawaii Flights
Southwest Hawaii flights could now face bigger problems than we thought. Aren’t these supposed to be behind us? Challenges reported may impact the number of flights to Hawaii that Southwest can operate, and speak to higher prices ahead. If Southwest does raise prices, it’s a foregone conclusion that Hawaiian Airlines will follow. While this has been widely reported, our focus here is the impact on Hawaii flights.
