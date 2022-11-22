ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Grove keeps on growing: New project from Wharf owners will transform waterfront

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Coconut Grove has become a magnet for dining and entertainment.

The renovated CocoWalk, with such restaurants as Sushi Garage, Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza and Groot Hospitality’s Key Club , draws crowds, as do the neighborhood’s two Michelin-starred restaurants , Ariete from Michael Beltran and the Mexican spot Los Felix. The giant Amal Mediterranean restaurant recently opened its rooftop bar Level 6, the popular Bodega Taqueria y Tequila is now serving tacos on Main Highway , and the iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Gardens has been brought back to life, with two restaurants and a rooftop bar.

Into this frenzy of growth comes Regatta, a new waterfront development from Breakwater Hospitality, the group behind The Wharf Miami and Wharf Fort Lauderdale, Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale and the renovation of the beloved Irish bar and restaurant JohnMartin’s in Coral Gables.

Located on the former site of the Chart House, not far from the Bayshore Club on the former Scotty’s Landing property and the Regatta Harbour development , the new Regatta project is designed by architect Jon Cardello from Cube 3.

The shape of the land announces its mindset: it resembles the bow of a boat, taking full advantage of the dazzling view of the bay.

Emi Guerra, co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality, calls the project “the next evolution of our design for outdoor venues.”

“We wanted to do something that would be well received by the residents of the Grove community, something that spoke to the sailing community,” he says.

Regatta shares similarities with The Wharf but will be different in many ways. The property, which is just under an acre in size, has the capacity to hold 981 people, with three bars and seating for 412. There will be yard games, but the food vendors will be more upscale than those at The Wharf, which leans toward the grab-and-go concept.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnbZJ_0jJe0u7i00

The vendors at Regatta will use five fully built-out kitchens and will be staffed with what partner Alex Mantecon calls “James Beard Award-caliber chefs.”

Guerra and Mantecon aren’t announcing any vendor names yet — the project is still in the groundbreaking stage — but they’re hoping to maintain an aggressive building schedule, aiming for an opening sometime in the first few months of 2023.

With all the new development in the Grove and competition from old favorites like the nearby Monty’s, which celebrates its 53rd anniversary this year , can the neighborhood sustain another big venue? Guerra and Mantecon say based on their previous experience, the answer is yes.

“We have found that the venues we open that are this size mesh well with businesses nearby,” Guerra says. “It creates an atmosphere where people bounce around, and the businesses feed off each other. There are enough people for everyone to be successful.”

Mantecon agrees, citing the skepticism from businesses like Garcia’s Seafood, whose owner Luis Garcia was at first skeptical when The Wharf first opened on the Miami River.

“He was concerned at first, but a few months in, he told us sales were up,” he says. “The river had become a district, a place people wanted to come to. The same thing happened with The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale.”

“We’re creating this venue around the location,” he adds. “Create the right experience and eventually the success will follow.”

Regatta

Where: 3415 Pan American Drive, Miami

Opening: 2023

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS News

Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe A. Valls Sr., has died

MIAMI -- Felipe A. Valls Sr., owner of what is arguably the most famous restaurant/bakery in Little Havana, has died. Founded by Cuban-born Valls in 1971, Versailles is a popular restaurant among local Cuban exiles and tourists for its cuisine and connection to anti-Castro politics. The opening of Versailles Restaurant...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

E11EVEN Miami and The Restaurant People bring a New Culinary Experience to Miami with Giselle

The excitement builds as The Restaurant People (TRP) and E11EVEN Miami announce their upcoming project, Giselle. The team behind the famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami and the premier restaurant management group, The Restaurant People (TRP), are joining forces to bring an exciting new world-class culinary experience to the city of Miami with Giselle. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami is set to debut in early 2023.
MIAMI, FL
Essence

Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week

Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
MIAMI, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
HOMESTEAD, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $41.5 Million, The Carpenter Estate in Boca Raton offers Vintage Architectural Significance Combined with Classically Timeless Design

2408 E Maya Palm Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a sprawling Hampton’s Farmhouse-inspired home on Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club’s prestigious Intracoastal and sited on 2.5 lots with 261+/- feet of rare waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
buffalonynews.net

Where Beauty Finds Elegance: Discover Brickellashes, The Most Popular Lash Studio in The Miami Area

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Eyelash extensions are a true revolution in fashion and beauty culture, saving women effort and time every day to help them feel and look their best. The benefits of lash extensions are far beyond just opening the eyes and eliminating the trouble of applying mascaras; they give immense confidence and actual glamor from within.
MIAMI, FL
getnews.info

OLY.B & Brayden Bugazzi are bringing a surprise to the Art Basel Miami

OLY.B, an innovative artist, and Brayden Bugazzi, a collagist from Los Angeles, have teamed up for the participation in the SCOPE Miami-2022 art fair. The event will take place from November 29 to December 4 on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive. The collaboration’s ​result will be an exhibition based...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

The Miracle Holiday Pop-Up Bar Is Back In Miami For The Season!

The enchanting Miracle pop-up bar is returning for another season of holiday drinks and we’re so ho-ho-ho excited! Known for its kitschy holiday décor and well-crafted cocktails, the famous pop-up is coming back to town at Gramps!. Miracle in Miami at Gramps will be decking the halls of...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife

If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
42K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy