ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Holtec International rebuffed in bid for federal funds to revive nuclear plant

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QRIQ_0jJe0tEz00

CAMDEN – A federal regulator has pulled the plug on a South Jersey firm’s plan to restart a nuclear power plant.

Holtec International had been seeking funds from the U.S. Department of Energy to revive the Palisades nuclear faciity, a Michigan plant it acquired in June for decommissioning.

But the Camden firm has announced the agency’s decision was “not the outcome many had hoped for.”

“We fully understood that what we were attempting to do, re-starting a shuttered nuclear plant, would be both a challenge and a first for the nuclear industry,” Holtec spokesman Patrick O’Brien said in a statement on Nov. 18.

Holtec remains committed to the Michigan plant's “safe and timely decommissioning,” O'Brien said.

The Department of Energy has said it does not disclose information about unsuccessful applications ,including the identity of the applicants and the contents of any submission.

Holtec sought funding for the project from the federal Civil Nuclear Credit program, which is intended to extend the life of usable nuclear plants.

The plant’s former owner, Entergy, closed Palisades when its power supply ran out in May. Holtec then acquired the site in July through a business unit that decommissions nuclear power plants.

Holtec’s bid was supported by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but was opposed by anti-nuclear activists.

Whitmer in September said the restart would provide 1,700 jobs at the plant and its surrounding community on the shore of Lake Michigan in the state's Southwest region.

She also said an operating nuclear plant would be a source of “clean, reliable energy production.”

If the Department of Energy provided Holtec with federal funds, Whitmer said, Michigan was prepared to find state aid and facilitate a power-purchase agreement.

But a spokesman for Beyond Nuclear, a group opposed to the use of nuclear power, said it was “thankful that this reactor has indeed been shut down before it melted down.”

Kevin Kamps, the activist group's representative, asserted Holtec was seeking $1 billion or more for a "zombie reactor nightmare.”

He said the 51-year old Michigan plant "has the worst embrittled reactor pressure vessel in the U.S., which was at increasing risk of catastrophic failure due to pressurized thermal shock.”

Kamps also claimed Palisades had “a severely degraded reactor lid and worn-out steam generators.”

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Holtec International rebuffed in bid for federal funds to revive nuclear plant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njurbannews.com

NJ Departments of the Treasury and Human Services announce a one-time benefit to be mailed to eligible ITIN taxpayers

New Jersey State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced that a one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible New Jersey individuals and families who were not eligible for federal stimulus payments and file taxes using an ITIN.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Looking For More Money From Gov

$500 will be sent to low-income undocumented immigrants, and formerly incarcerated people living in NJ.Photo by(baona/iStock) As the end of 2022 subtly creeps up on us, some of the not-so-subtle signs of the times create an unsettling feeling of uncertainty when we think about what’s to come in 2023.
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.

A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Murphy signs executive order establishing task force to help address public school staff shortages across NJ

With the ongoing national shortage of school staff impacting school districts across New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy announced at the annual New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) Convention today that he has signed an executive order establishing a task force to help the State address the challenges facing our educational workforce. The Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey created under Executive Order No. 309 will develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month

A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
wisr680.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Courier Post

Courier Post

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy