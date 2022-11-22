Read full article on original website
Pinpoint Weather: Damp Black Friday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Black Friday shoppers may want to grab an umbrella before heading out this morning. A passing front will bring light rain into Southwest and Central Virginia Friday. Most of the scattered showers are expected during the morning hours with temperatures starting in the 40s and upper 30s.
Foodie Friday: What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
BLACKSBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. If you’re stuck wondering what to do with all those Thanksgiving leftovers? WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson has you covered. She spoke with Chef JC Botero from The Inn at Virginia Tech, who shared some creative ways to get the bird and all the trimmings, back on the plate.
