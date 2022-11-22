ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well now that Todd will be in prison how’s he gonna survive that is prissy and Lucy is he is he’s gotta have the hair done he’s gotta wear the right clothes the right shoes it’s gonna take a hell of a hit on him maybe he’ll learn how to grow up and be a real man

Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert

On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
RadarOnline

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud

Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
The List

Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
People

Julie Chrisley Said She Was 'Living in Fear' Ahead of Her and Husband Todd's Sentencing

"Everyone knows that we're living through a nightmare," Julie Chrisley said before she and Todd Chrisley were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case Julie Chrisley opened up about her "struggle" with "fear" before she and Todd Chrisley were sentenced. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced earlier this week in their bank fraud and tax evasion case, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation. In an episode of their Chrisley...
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Have ‘Very Hard’ Chances of Appealing After Being Sentenced in Fraud Case, Legal Expert Claims

What's next? Todd and Julie Chrisley may not have the easiest time appealing their combined 19-year prison sentence, according to legal expert Neama Rhamani. "I don't think this appeal has much chance of success," the CEO of West Coast Trial Lawyers exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 22, one day after the Chrisley Knows […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
People

Todd and Julie Chrisley Admit Sentencing Was a 'Difficult Day' but Are 'Optimistic' for the Future

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison Todd and Julie Chrisley's attorney is speaking out following the news of their prison sentencing. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP — the attorney of Todd, 53, and Julie, 49 — said the family was "optimistic" for the future as they planned to appeal the convictions. "Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals How Burned Georgia Mom Really Died

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.The murky circumstances surrounding the death of 59-year-old Debbie Collier, who was found Sept. 11 burned and naked in a forest, have divided the town of Athens, Georgia. Allegations that the boyfriend of her daughter Amanda Bearden, who received a cryptic text and nearly $2,400 before she died, had threatened the family, as well as calls by her son Jeffrey...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
The List

Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
The List

