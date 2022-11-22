It’s going to be a wet and breezy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east. Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Because of this, wind advisories have been issued for parts of southwest Ohio until 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO