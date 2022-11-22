Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mild holiday weekend, rain and wind Sunday
High pressure will slide east, with high clouds increasing after a mild late November afternoon. A developing storm in the lower Mississippi Valley will reach the Ohio Valley early Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain beginning after midnight and becoming heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall totals will range upwards of an inch, tapering […]
Wet & windy end to the weekend
It’s going to be a wet and breezy end to the weekend. As an area of low pressure moves through, it is pushing in rain. Rain showers will be moderate with the chance for a few isolated lightning strikes early this morning. Showers will start to thin out this afternoon as the area of low pressure moves east. Wind speeds will pick up this afternoon to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Because of this, wind advisories have been issued for parts of southwest Ohio until 5 p.m.
Above normal temps for holiday weekend in Columbus area
Friday: Very early showers, clearing skies, high 52. Saturday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain near midnight, high 55. This has been a very mild day, in fact, the 5th warmest for November 24th on record at 62° this afternoon. Expect a mild night tonight with temps more than a dozen above normal in the middle 40s. However, rain will move in mainly after midnight and should push east by sunrise on Friday.
Clearing skies Friday; great forecast for the Buckeyes before rain arrives
After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022
Overnight Weather Forecast 11-26-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EHLPJq.
Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
2022 Holiday sales forecast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The holiday season could spell a difference in shopping habits from past years. The Council of Retail Merchants and University of Cincinnati Economics Center partnered to predict spending this holiday season. The holiday spending season, as the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants defines it, is from October through December, and they […]
Daily Pledge Schedule: November 28-December 2
(WCMH) — Every morning on NBC4 Today, you can catch the Daily Pledge of Allegiance sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union. Here is this week's schedule so you can watch your class reciting the Daily Pledge. To view past pledges, click here. MON, NOV. 28: Mrs. Keller's 5th...
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
Meals on wheels
End of an era: Family ending 90-year tailgate tradition.
WATCH: Ohio State band plays classical music favorites
You can watch the Ohio State University Marching Band’s last performance of the 2022 season in the video player below. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For their final performance of the 2022 season during halftime of Saturday’s game against Michigan, the Ohio State University Marching Band played a mashup of classical music favorites in a show aptly […]
Local non-profit LifeCare Alliance offers holiday ‘Meals on Wheels’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many, volunteering on Thanksgiving is a tradition and it’s something LifeCare Alliance relies on each year to operate its Meals on Wheels program during the holidays. NBC4 spent the morning with Amy and Jim Guilkey. This is something that they’ve done the last several years. They say they’ve made connections […]
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Michigan spoils OSU's unbeaten season, 45-23
Michigan spoils OSU's unbeaten season, 45-23. FULL GAME RECAP: https://nbc4i.co/3GPpX1k.
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State's loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6.
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash
Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OCMsIO.
REAL ID deadlines: Don’t miss these dates
Soon, you'll need a REAL ID. Here's what you need to know.
Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
