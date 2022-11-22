Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
The U.S. didn’t run out of diesel last Monday, analysts at Standard Chartered stated in a new report sent to Rigzone. In the report, the analysts outlined that, on October 27, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson warned that by the Monday of Thanksgiving week, or in 25 days’ time, there would be no more diesel according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The analysts highlighted in the report that Carlson was correct in one point - dividing U.S. distillate (mainly diesel) inventories by demand in late-October did return the result 25 days. Where he was wrong, they said, is that having 25 days of demand in inventory is not the same as running out in 25 days, unless no fuel is refined or imported.
rigzone.com
EU Oil Price Cap Talks Stopped Over Too Generous Proposal
EU diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states said no to a 'too generous' proposal to Moscow. — European Union diplomats suspended talks on capping Russian oil prices, as Poland and the Baltic states objected to a proposal they consider too generous to Moscow.
rigzone.com
Shell Selling Stakes in UK North Sea Oil Fields
Shell is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News. — Shell Plc is selling its stakes in a group of North Sea oil fields, according to marketing materials seen by Bloomberg News. The assets include minority stakes...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve. In a letter outlining President Biden’s request for 2023 emergency supplemental funding “for critical assistance to Ukraine and critical response activities to address Covid-19”, a sum of $500 million was earmarked for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
rigzone.com
Oil Declines for Third Consecutive Week
Oil posted a third weekly loss as the European Union suspended talks over a Russian oil price cap amid disagreements between member states. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.1% to settle at $76.28 a barrel after trading in a more than $3 range on Friday. European diplomats remain locked in talks over how strict the cap should be, having previously proposed a range of $65-$70. Poland and the Baltics felt the cap was too generous to Russia and now diplomats have postponed discussions until Monday.
rigzone.com
California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices
Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes. — Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply.
Comments / 0