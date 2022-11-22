Whether prevailing by scores that are close or lopsided, the Madison Warhawks for three straight seasons now have won region-tournament championship games. On Nov. 26, top-seed and host Madison (10-3) won its 10th straight game by defeating the second-seeded Centreville Wildcats (10-3), 22-7, in the 6D Northern Region high-school football final played in Vienna. The region title was Madison’s third in a row and fifth in program history.

VIENNA, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO