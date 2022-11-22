ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ouiser
4d ago

Yeah, sure. That'll work. Then everybody can hold hands and sing Kumbaya. What is wrong with you people who come up with these ideas. People, stand up for yourselves . Nobody is coming to help you.

3
 

WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Food & Friends delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals to DMV residents

Food & Friends delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals to DMV residents. A tremendous community tradition continued in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with Food & Friends, a local community-based organization, prepared and delivered thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in the DMV who are struggling with serious illness and food insecurity.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metrobus shot in Saturday road rage incident

WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
WASHINGTON, DC
newsnationnow.com

D.C. criminal justice advocate killed

(NewsNation) — Criminal justice reform advocate Kelvin Blowe was killed in Washington, D.C., last week. Blowe was instrumental in the rewriting of the D.C. criminal code, the revisions of which passed hours after his murder. The 32-year-old D.C. resident was shot down in his car after gunfire followed a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville early Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Rose Avenue, at the Pike & Rose development, at 1:41 AM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A teenager is dead, and a person of interest is in custody, after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of 18th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Responding officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
