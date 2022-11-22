ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Go Behind the Creative Process of Alfie Kungu’s New The North Face Collaboration

Earlier this year, The North Face joined forces with painter Alfie Kungu to work on a debut capsule collection. In a unique offering unlike anything The North Face has dropped before, the 10-piece unisex range – made up of garments, bags and mules – comes doused in the artist’s signature abstractural art.

