(ABC 6 News) — It seemed like a night of one-upmanship for Chatfield and St. Charles. Although the rival schools did not play each other, they dominated their respective opponents Friday night at St. Charles’ Thanksgiving Invitational. Chatfield (SR) Anna Kivimagi scored a game-high 22 points in Chatfield’s 63-31 win vs. Lanesboro. (JR) Makadyn Gust scored a game-high 25 points in St. Charles’ 67-33 victory over Southland.

CHATFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO