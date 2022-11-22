ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
BBC

Davis Cup: Canada win title for first time with victory over Australia

Canada won the Davis Cup for the first time by beating Australia in the final in Malaga. In the opening singles rubber, Denis Shapovalov made up for his defeat in the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over Thanasi Kokkinakis. His Canada team-mate Felix Auger-Aliassime, the world number six, then...
BBC

Cost of living: Couple to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas

A couple are hoping to give away 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present this year. Paul and Lizzie Watson, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, have raised almost £9,000 and will distribute the shirts through schools and community groups. The total includes a £2,000 donation...
BBC

Dillian Whyte: Briton delivers flat performance in points victory over Jermaine Franklin

Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 26 November. Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app from 12:00 GMT Sunday, 27 November. Heavyweight Dillian Whyte laboured to a majority points victory against American Jermaine Franklin in London. Whyte, 34, almost stopped Franklin in the final seconds after 12 mostly...
BBC

Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition

A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC

David Stirling: The rogue soldier who created the SAS

David Stirling, the Scot known as the founder of the SAS, was not what you would expect of a military hero. When he arrived in Cairo in 1941, the 25-year-old lacked the most basic discipline, had never seen any actual fighting and could not even march straight. He was so...
BBC

Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop

A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...

