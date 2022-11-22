Previous charges, an assault-style rifle and a red flag law: More questions emerge about the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
Idaho8.com
The youngest of 6 victims in a deadly mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart has been identified as authorities learn more about the gunman
The youngest victim in this week’s mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is a 16-year-old employee who reportedly used his first paycheck to buy his mother a gift before he was killed two days ahead of Thanksgiving. Fernando Chavez-Barron, along with five other coworkers, was shot and...
Idaho8.com
Army veteran who took down the Colorado nightclub shooter thanks the community for its support a week after the attack
Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped take down a shooter firing upon patrons at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, expressed his deep appreciation for the community’s support as his family’s brewery reopened the day after Thanksgiving. “It was a beautiful, beautiful day,” Fierro told CNN’s Jim Acosta...
Idaho8.com
Investigators have received more than 260 digital submissions in probe of University of Idaho murders
Almost two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, police are still searching for clues and asking the public for help. Investigators are reviewing more than 260 digital submissions — including videos and photos — by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night.
Schiff pushes back on reported tension between Cheney, Jan. 6 panel staffers
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House Jan. 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot on Sunday pushed back on a Washington Post report suggesting tensions between committee staffers and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chair. The Post, citing interviews with 15 anonymous former and current...
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
Idaho8.com
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here’s what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja Calfornia Sur. Now, nearly one...
Comments / 0